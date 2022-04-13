Alico, Inc. to Attend the Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") ALCO today announced that Richard Rallo, the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference to be held April 19-21, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida.



The Company's presentation will begin at 12:00pm ET on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The Company will also be hosting small group meetings during the conference. For more information on the conference or to schedule a meeting with Alico, Inc. please contact investor.relations@alicoinc.com.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

rrallo@alicoinc.com