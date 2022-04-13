Nuvectis Pharma Recaps Poster Presentation Highlights for NXP900 at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference

Fort Lee, NJ, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc NVCT, ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today provided highlights from the poster presentation of NXP900 that took place yesterday at the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") Conference in New Orleans.



"A growing body of scientific evidence provides exciting development opportunities for NXP900" said Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis. "NXP900 is a very potent and selective SRC/YES1 inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action that inhibits both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the target kinases. Yesterday's poster presentation demonstrated for the first time the potency of NXP900 against various cancer cells of squamous origin, and together with the previously reported preclinical activity of NXP900 in xenograft models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as the recent publication from the R&D group at AstraZeneca in Nature Communication that demonstrated the ability of NXP900 to re-sensitize Tagrisso-resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells to Tagrisso, the bank of potential indications for NXP900 continues to grow. We look forward to completing the IND-enabling studies this year and plan to initiate the clinical program shortly thereafter."

NXP 9 00 Poster Presentation Key Highlights

Novel mechanism of action locks the target kinase in its closed confirmation, resulting in inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions ot the target.

High selectivity demonstrated in a comprehensive kinome screen

Clinically relevant mechanisms of sensitivity identified High sensitivity in various types of cancer cell lines of squamous origin (cancers originating from squamous cells are prevalent in lung, head & neck, cervical, skin and esophageal malignancies). FAT1 loss-of-function mutations, which are highly prevalent in squamous carcinomas, in particular in head & neck, is associated with sensitivity to NXP900

IND-enabling studies ongoing

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates: NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1 pathway inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors, and NXP900, a novel SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor currently in preclinical development with IND-enabling studies ongoing.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date with and the preclinical and clinical expectations for NXP800 and NXP900. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

201-614-3151

rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact:

Eric Goldstein

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 646-791-9729

egoldstein@lifesciadvisors.com