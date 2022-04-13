Insights on the Formulation Development Outsourcing Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Dosage Form, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formulation Development Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global formulation development outsourcing market reached a value of US$ 21.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Formulation development refers to the process of determining patentability, lifecycle, and the success of the pharmaceutical product. It also involves pre-formulation, including analytical assay development and characterization, excipient screening to stabilize or enhance the solubility of the product and dosage form development. It is often outsourced due to time pressure and a lack of internal resources. Formulation development outsourcing also offers numerous benefits, such as compressing timelines, accessing expertise, and providing extra insurance against product failure.



Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, asthma, arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, is catalyzing the demand for the discovery and development of new drugs. This, in turn, represents one of the key factors resulting in the formulation development services being outsourced to contract research organizations (CROs) around the world. Besides this, there is a rise in the need to overcome the risk and save time and money involved in passing the drug through the development pipeline.

As a result, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies worldwide are partnering with outsourcing services in the early phases of the drug development process. This, along with a significant increase in the need to innovate novel drugs on account of the rising patent expirations of major drugs, is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, expanding healthcare expenditure by business enterprises and governing agencies of several countries is creating a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has positively influenced the need for clinical trials to find an effective treatment against the contagious infection. This has resulted in extensive investments in research and development (R&D) to develop therapeutics, which is projected to drive the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global formulation development outsourcing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service, dosage form, application and end user.



Breakup by Service:

Pre-formulation Services

Discovery and Preclinical Services

Analytical Services

Formulation Optimization

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Breakup by Dosage Form:

Injectable

Oral

Topical

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory

Cardiovascular

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Intertek Group plc, Irisys LLC (Recro Pharma), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Lonza Group AG, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Quotient Sciences, Syngene International Limited (Biocon Limited) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global formulation development outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global formulation development outsourcing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the dosage form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global formulation development outsourcing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 Pre-formulation Services

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Discovery and Preclinical Services

6.1.2.2 Analytical Services

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Formulation Optimization

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Phase I

6.2.2.2 Phase II

6.2.2.3 Phase III

6.2.2.4 Phase IV

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Dosage Form

7.1 Injectable

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Oral

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Topical

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Oncology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Genetic Disorders

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Neurology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Infectious Diseases

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Respiratory

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Cardiovascular

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Government and Academic Institutes

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Catalent Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Charles River Laboratories

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Intertek Group plc

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Irisys LLC (Recro Pharma)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Lonza Group AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Piramal Pharma Solutions

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Quotient Sciences

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Syngene International Limited (Biocon Limited)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



