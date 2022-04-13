Global Liver Disease Treatment Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liver disease treatment market reached a value of US$ 20.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.91 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The liver is a vital organ of the human body that performs significant functions, such as storing vitamins and nutrients, removing harmful substances from the blood, and maintaining an adequate balance of chemicals in the body. Cancer, hepatitis, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders are some common liver diseases. These diseases are commonly caused by infections, genetics, obesity, diabetes, and immune system abnormalities. Some of the widely used therapeutic techniques for liver diseases include vaccines, chemotherapy, antiviral drugs, immunoglobulins, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressants. Liver disease treatment aids in the excretion of cholesterol and hormones, increases bile production and enzyme activation.



Liver Disease Treatment Market Trends:

The rising geriatric population, which is susceptible to various chronic ailments, including liver disease, across the globe is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The changing dietary patterns and sedentary lifestyles are boosting the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of fatty liver disease due to high cholesterol, obesity, hypertension (high blood pressure), and diabetes is favoring the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of the bioartificial liver, are providing an impetus to the market growth. It utilizes regenerated liver cells to replace liver functions and is widely used for acute liver failure patients.

In line with this, the rapid adoption of antiviral drugs as they are safe and effective, assist in suppressing the hepatitis B virus, and help in reducing the risk of developing cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, increasing research and development (R&D) activities, significant growth in the healthcare industry, and the implementation of various government initiatives to promote public health are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global liver disease treatment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on treatment type, disease type and end user.



Breakup by Treatment Type:

Antiviral Drugs

Immunosuppressants

Vaccines

Immunoglobulins

Corticosteroids

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Breakup by Disease Type:

Hepatitis

Autoimmune Diseases

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Viatris Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global liver disease treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global liver disease treatment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global liver disease treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Liver Disease Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

6.1 Antiviral Drugs

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Immunosuppressants

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Vaccines

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Immunoglobulins

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Corticosteroids

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Targeted Therapy

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Chemotherapy

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Disease Type

7.1 Hepatitis

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Autoimmune Diseases

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cancer

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Genetic Disorders

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 AbbVie Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Eli Lilly and Company

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Novartis AG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Sanofi S.A.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.15 Viatris Inc.

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

