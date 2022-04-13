ToolCASE, LLC Announces Fraud-Based News Service

DENVER, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToolCASE, LLC, an AI based transactional and cyber fraud detection and prevention company, based out of Colorado, is proud to announce a new news service dedicated to digital, global industrial fraud trends.
The service, available for free at https://News.ToolCASE.com/, is designed to keep transactional and data housing institutions abreast of industry trends, fraud perpetration trends and solutions to cyber-attacks and institutional fraud.
Sam Piccolotti, VP of Business Development at ToolCASE, said of the new service, "Until now, finding valuable, actionable information on fraud trends and solutions has been a struggle for many businesses, both large and small. Data on the issue have been far too disbursed and difficult to find.
"Our new news service will bring the most important, actionable information to global transactional and data housing businesses together in one, easy to digest news site. We'll cover only the stories that matter most, so businesses know exactly how to be, and remain, protected from fraud."
In addition to its new news site, ToolCASE presents a podcast called FraudCAST, which covers these topics with expert guests and commentators from the banking and credit, healthcare, and cybercrimes community.
FraudCAST, as well as the company's new news site is available subscription-free at: https://News.ToolCASE.com.
About ToolCASE
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, ToolCASE provides clients throughout the U.S. with a comprehensive suite of Ai based solutions and services. The company's flagship RembrandAi delivers best-in-class analytics, visualization, and insight to help detect and prevent digital fraud, as well as solve complex enterprise challenges. ToolCASE solutions support a variety of industries, including financial services, business services, airlines, oil and gas, retail and online stores, health and medical, government, manufacturing, and transportation.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
ToolCASE
Sam V. Piccolotti
720-490-4170
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.