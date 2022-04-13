ToolCASE, LLC Announces Fraud-Based News Service

DENVER, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToolCASE, LLC, an AI based transactional and cyber fraud detection and prevention company, based out of Colorado, is proud to announce a new news service dedicated to digital, global industrial fraud trends.



The service, available for free at https://News.ToolCASE.com/, is designed to keep transactional and data housing institutions abreast of industry trends, fraud perpetration trends and solutions to cyber-attacks and institutional fraud.

Sam Piccolotti, VP of Business Development at ToolCASE, said of the new service, "Until now, finding valuable, actionable information on fraud trends and solutions has been a struggle for many businesses, both large and small. Data on the issue have been far too disbursed and difficult to find.

"Our new news service will bring the most important, actionable information to global transactional and data housing businesses together in one, easy to digest news site. We'll cover only the stories that matter most, so businesses know exactly how to be, and remain, protected from fraud."

In addition to its new news site, ToolCASE presents a podcast called FraudCAST, which covers these topics with expert guests and commentators from the banking and credit, healthcare, and cybercrimes community.

FraudCAST, as well as the company's new news site is available subscription-free at: https://News.ToolCASE.com.

About ToolCASE

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, ToolCASE provides clients throughout the U.S. with a comprehensive suite of Ai based solutions and services. The company's flagship RembrandAi delivers best-in-class analytics, visualization, and insight to help detect and prevent digital fraud, as well as solve complex enterprise challenges. ToolCASE solutions support a variety of industries, including financial services, business services, airlines, oil and gas, retail and online stores, health and medical, government, manufacturing, and transportation.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ToolCASE

Sam V. Piccolotti

720-490-4170

spiccolotti@toolcase.com