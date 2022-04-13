Sleep Apnea Devices Market | North America is likely to grow at a Rapid Speed in the Near Future - Exclusive MDC Research Study

Pune, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sleep apnea device market is driven by increasing prevalence of sleep apnea globally and increasing awareness by government regarding sleep apnea. Moreover, various technological advancements brought by competitors to make the products more comfortable for patients and thus increase patient compliance and adherence to the treatment coupled with growing geriatric population have been crucial in contributing to the extensive growth of this market. However, lack of patient compliance is likely to restrain the market to a certain extent during forecast period.

The global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is estimated to be valued over USD 15.6 Bn by 2030, It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Region

The global sleep apnea device market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of sleep apnea devices during forecast period. North America will continue to dominate the global sleep apnea device market due to the rising geriatric population in the region and high incidence of Sleep-Disordered Breathing (SDB). According to the American Sleep Association, in 2018, it was estimated that about 50-70 million adult population in the United States was found to have a sleep disorder. Though, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and initiatives taken by the government & other private organizations to increase awareness about sleep disorders.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)* ResMed Koninklijke Philips N.V. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited Compumedics Limited DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC BMC Medical Co. Ltd VYAIRE Curative Medical Invacare Corporation Somnetics International, Inc.

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020 ; Base Year – 2021 ; Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Product Analysis (Snapshot) Epidemiological Assessment Pipeline Assessment GLOBAL SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Therapeutic Devices Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices Positive airway pressure (PAP) Devices Oral Appliances Airway Clearance Systems Oxygen Devices Diagnostic Devices Polysomnography (PSG) Devices Oximeter Actigraphy Devices Others GLOBAL SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals Home Care

Continued...







Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Sleep Apnea Devices Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Sleep Apnea Devices Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Sleep Apnea Devices Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME's and prominent vendors in Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

Who are the prominent players in Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

