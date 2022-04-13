Onex Files Normal Course Issuer Bid

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") ONEX announced today it has filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the Exchange has accepted, a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid permitting Onex to purchase for cancellation up to 10% of the public float in its Subordinate Voting Shares, or 7,167,381 shares. There are 86,060,456 Subordinate Voting Shares issued and outstanding and the public float as at April 8, 2022 was 71,673,811 shares.

Onex may buy back shares from time to time during the next twelve months. Any purchases made under the Normal Course Issuer Bid will be effected through the facilities of TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems. The number of shares Onex is permitted to purchase under the bid may be reduced by private acquisitions pursuant to issuer bid exemption orders issued by a securities regulatory authority or otherwise exempt from the issuer bid requirements of applicable law and/or by purchases of shares by certain Onex executives or employees under purchase programs administered by Onex. Any purchases made by way of private agreements under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as provided in the exemption order. Subject to any discretionary relief provided by the TSX, Onex may purchase up to 35,172 Subordinate Voting Shares during any trading day, being 25% of its average daily trading volume of 140,690 Subordinate Voting Shares for the most recently completed six calendar months. Onex may also purchase Subordinate Voting Shares from time to time under the Exchange's block purchase exemption, if available.

Onex commenced a similar Normal Course Issuer Bid on April 18, 2021 (the "2021 Bid"). The 2021 Bid, which permitted the purchase of up to 7,398,197 Subordinate Voting Shares, expires on April 17, 2022. A total of 3,682,783 shares were purchased under the 2021 Bid as at March 31, 2022 at an average purchase price of C$89.77 per share. Onex may also purchase Subordinate Voting Shares from time to time under the Exchange's block purchase exemption, if available. All such purchases under the 2021 Bid occurred through the facilities of the TSX or the block purchase exemption in a private transaction pursuant to an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority.

The Normal Course Issuer Bid is being renewed as it is Onex' view it is advantageous to the company and its shareholders to continue to repurchase Subordinate Voting Shares, from time to time, when they are trading at prices that result in an attractive risk-adjusted return for the continuing shareholders.

The Normal Course Issuer Bid will commence on April 18, 2022 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and April 17, 2023.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff's wealth management services. In total, as of December 31, 2021, Onex has approximately $49 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $8.2 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

