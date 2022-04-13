Resilinc's Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Sumit Vakil, Recognized as a 2022 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

MILPITAS, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc Corporation, the world's leading supply chain monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution, is pleased to announce Chief Product Officer and co-founder, Sumit Vakil, has been named a 2022 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.



Since co-founding Resilinc in 2010, Sumit has been instrumental in leading the company's product and technology vision, direction, and delivery. This includes bringing to market supply chain risk management solutions including: EventWatchAI, an AI-powered event monitoring platform that uses natural language processing technology to alert companies about disruptive events that could impact their supply chains; RiskShield, a patented risk scoring technology that leverages algorithms to asses supplier risk and revenue impact; WeatherWatchAI, a weather monitoring system that tracks local, inclement weather along transportation routes; and CommodityWatchAI, an advanced algorithm that uses machine learning to predict commodity supply constraints and price fluctuations.

"This recognition is a testament to the achievements of the Resilinc team and the great work everyone at the company is doing to bring technology-driven supply chain risk management solutions to market," said Sumit. "The past two years have presented historical supply chain challenges and we are not out of the water yet; we need to be prepared for more big disruptions to come. Companies must continue to prioritize making their supply chains resilient and supply chain pros need to have a seat at the table when it comes to incorporating supply chain risk management as part of their strategic initiatives."

Resilinc helps transform the way that global organizations approach supply chain visibility and risk; driving them to shift from reactively addressing catastrophic supply chain events to putting preventative solutions in place through monitoring, mapping, and planning. These solutions – driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning - have enabled today's largest companies to substantially offset supply chain disruption and enable resiliency.

"Investing in supply chain visibility and risk mitigation has become the rule, with Gartner reporting 87% of companies planning investments in supply chain resilience. As organizations continue to seek out comprehensive end-to-end supply chain risk management and resiliency solutions, Resilinc is poised for tremendous growth," said Ravi Mohan, Managing Director at Shasta Ventures, a Resilinc investor. "The cutting-edge AI and technology-powered solutions that Sumit is bringing to market are enabling this highly sought-after resiliency. A big congratulations to Sumit on being named a Pro to Know. Well deserved."

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, ethical, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations have unmatched visibility into their supply networks and can collaborate with their suppliers in a transparent environment.

Since our launch in 2010 Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With 95% of the global supply chain mapped across the industries we serve, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early- warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

