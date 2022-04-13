GreenBox Granted SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Assuring Security, Compliance, and Risk Management Controls

SAN DIEGO, CA , April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS GBOX ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging and rapidly growing Fintech company announced today the completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification audit on controls relevant to the security trust services category. The independent audit was conducted by Armanino, LLP for the time period of November 1st 2021 through January 31st 2022.
SOC 2 Compliance is a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). A SOC 2 Type 2 report describes a service organization's systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time.
Obtaining the certification verifies GreenBox controls and processes meet the AICPA's trust service criteria corroborated through a rigorous and independent audit. While SOC 2 certification is not a requirement under any regulatory body, it is considered the gold standard for establishing trust with customers.
"GreenBox customers rely on our customized payment solutions software as the lifeline for their businesses. This requires the trust and integrity of our security, controls and risk management processes as well as strict adherence to compliance," said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox. "By completing the SOC 2 type 2 certification, not only do we align ourselves with the industry standards followed by world class organizations, but given our strong growth trajectory, it is indicative of our commitment to protecting both our internal and external constituents while building trust with rigorous control processes and prudent risk management."
About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GBOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.