LiVDerm presents SBS: West Coast Derm, the latest educational dermatology event

Boca Raton, FL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cutting-edge dermatology conference South Beach Symposium (SBS) creators announced the newest addition to its expansive portfolio of educational offerings. LiVDerm's SBS: West Coast Derm will take place September 9-11, 2022, at the scenic Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. This innovative educational experience in medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology has been methodically crafted with a West Coast audience in mind. Attendees of SBS: West Coast Derm will learn the latest developments and strategies in medical and aesthetic dermatology principles from world-renowned experts.
The education presented at SBS: West Coast Derm will include didactic lectures, interactive panel discussions, live patient injection sessions, aesthetic device demonstrations, and hands-on workshop opportunities. This diverse delivery of training ensures that practitioners will walk away from the conference with the knowledge and competence to optimize their skills and enhance their dermatology practices.
The full agenda and faculty for SBS: West Coast Derm will be released in the coming weeks, but registration for provider audience and opportunities for industry sponsorship are already available. To find out more, visit the event website: https://www.livderm.org/sbs-west-coast-derm-2022/ or contact LiVDerm info@livderm.org.
###
Led by world-renowned experts in medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology, LiVDerm empowers providers to educate, collaborate, and engage. Our mission to boldly advance higher standards of dermatology care is realized through an extensive catalog of in-person and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students, and patients, and much more. With a multipronged approach to mastering the myriad of subspecialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.
Liz Wheeler LiVDerm 5619970112 liz.wheeler@tarsusmedicalgroup.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.