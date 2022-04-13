Baudax Bio to Present at NobleCon18 Investor Conference

MALVERN, Pa., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX, a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Noble Capital Markets' 18th Annual Investor Conference (NobleCon18), taking place in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
A webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the "Events" page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.
There is also the opportunity to meet with Ms. Henwood at two breakout sessions scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. ET and Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. ET.
About Baudax Bio
Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.
