She Should Run emphasizes the starting line of women's political participation with new initiative in partnership with ReflectUS

Washington, DC, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today She Should Run, the nonpartisan lead-finding organization for future ballots, doubled down on its commitment to see 250,000 women run for office by 2030 by further sharpening its focus on reaching women who aren't currently considering political leadership but should be. A new initiative between She Should Run and ReflectUS will provide women in the She Should Run Community who have self-declared as "likely to run" with an optional connection point for additional resources and training.

"This exciting partnership with ReflectUS is a wonderful way to celebrate the women in our community who are ready for their next step," said She Should Run Founder and CEO, Erin Loos Cutraro. " As the field of women's political leadership continues to mature, we have a responsibility to narrow our focus with urgency to reach the women who have been historically left out - and who haven't even considered the possibility of holding public office. These are the voices our future demands, and it's our duty to help women see that for themselves."

Recent research confirms that the longstanding gender gap in political ambition continues, with women being far less likely than men to consider running for office. As lead-finders for the field of women's political leadership, She Should Run is committed to mobilizing American women from all walks of life to see the unique and necessary role they play in ensuring a healthy democracy—especially during such an unpredictable and tumultuous time like now in our world.

"ReflectUS is excited to be part of this ground-breaking initiative. As the national, cross-partisan Coalition working across the country to get more women elected and appointed at the local, state, and federal level ReflectUS understands the importance of providing women consistent, ongoing support throughout their political leadership journey," said ReflectUS CEO, Tiffany Gardner. "We are delighted to be working with our Coalition member, She Should Run, given their significant role in the women's representation field on what we know will be a cutting edge partnership with national implications."

She Should Run recruits women from all walks of life who have not yet seriously considered elected leadership into a community that inspires and supports that exploration. By combining thoughtfully curated digital programming and content with an honest, community-driven network, She Should Run's Community moves a woman from a place of curiosity to a place of decisiveness. Together, women wrestling with their own ambition and readiness to lead in politics can cultivate a movement of women ready to change the face of our democracy.

If successful, She Should Run will scale efforts in conjunction with ReflectUS to make this offering available to additional members of its Community.

About She Should Run

She Should Run is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building a future of gender equality in elected office. We mobilize American women from all walks of life to fully acknowledge the systemic crisis of gender inequality and the unique role they play in addressing the challenges of the 21st century. Together, we cultivate this newfound awareness into political action.

About ReflectUS

ReflectUS is the national, cross-partisan coalition that accelerates and maximizes the collective impact of Coalition members, people, and organizations working to expand political leadership of, by, and for all women.

To learn more about the She's Ready program, visit https://reflect.us/shes-ready.

Coalition members include Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS), Higher Heights Leadership Fund, IGNITE National, LatinasRepresent, RepresentWomen, She Should Run, VoteRunLead, and Women's Public Leadership Network.



