Melissa Expands Postal Partnerships, Giving Etailers and Direct Marketers a One-stop Shop for International Reach

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced expansion of its postal partnerships which include the United States Postal Service (USPS), Canada Post, Royal Mail, and now Austria Post. As licensees to these and other country-specific address data sets, Melissa offers retailers and marketers a single source for tools that enable them to reach customers where they are around the world.
"Today's marketplace is truly global. Shoppers are able to purchase goods and services from their vendor of choice, no matter their location," said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. "Our relationships with governmental postal data agencies and their approved affiliates give Melissa the unique ability to provide our customers the very best address data on a global scale. This, combined with our decades of experience, innovative technology, and growing international presence, has earned Melissa its reputation as the Address Experts."
By combining government-verified address data with Melissa's Global Address Verification tool, a component of the company's Global Data Quality Suite, direct advertisers can reduce costs and improve operations. Users can analyze addresses from more than 240 countries and territories – correcting and translating them into the official postal format of each geographic region and enhancing them with location-based information.
Click here for more insight on Melissa's global postal partners and services. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.
About Melissa
Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).
Media contacts
Greg Brown
Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa
Greg.brown@melissa.com
+1-800-635-4772 x1130
Jacqueline Zerbst
MPowered PR for Melissa
pr@mpoweredpr.com
+1-877-794-6777
