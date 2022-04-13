Renibus Therapeutics Strengthens IP Position with Additional US Patent

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the addition of a new patent to its IP portfolio. The patent, No. 11,292,813, covers a novel aqueous iron composition of RBT-3, Renibus' product for the prevention of cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity, which could potentially start Phase 3 clinical development later this year. RBT-3 is protected by the newly granted U.S. patent, as well as pending applications in several jurisdictions.



"The grant of this patent further validates the rigor of our scientific platform and advances our progress towards developing and commercializing our pipeline of potentially life-altering cardio-renal medicines," said Frank Stonebanks, CEO of Renibus. "Renibus remains committed to strengthening its intellectual property portfolio and bringing to market RBT-1, RBT-2 and RBT-3 to transform the cardio-renal disease treatment paradigm."

With the addition of this new patent, Renibus' patent portfolio includes eight active patent families with six patents granted in the United States, eight patents granted in other jurisdictions, as well as pending patent applications in eighteen jurisdictions worldwide. Renibus' lead product, RBT-1 for the prevention of hospital-acquired acute kidney injury (HA-AKI), is protected by patents granted in multiple jurisdictions which include the United States, Australia, China, Europe, Israel and Japan. The portfolio also includes patent protections for RBT-2, a drug candidate for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD), in the United States, Europe, Israel and Mexico.

HA-AKI is associated with heightened mortality rates, longer hospital stays, and heightened risk of ICU treatment compared to community-acquired AKI (CA-AKI)1. At present, there are no approved medicines to prevent HA-AKI from occurring. Renibus will continue to develop and seek patent protection for products that prevent and treat kidney disease, given the critical unmet need for preventative medicines and treatments for patients at high risk for kidney disease and those with existing kidney disease.

