RTI Appoints Alexander Kocher, Former CEO of Elektrobit, to Its Advisory Board

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced Alexander Kocher as the newest member of the company's growing Advisory Board. Kocher will serve as a strategic advisor for RTI's automotive business, where he will support key initiatives in order to transition the company's innovative market success to the traditional automotive market. Kocher will provide guidance in order to expand beyond Electric Vehicle (EV) newcomers and become a market leader for high-volume production programs. Kocher brings more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry to his new advisory role at RTI, and will join current advisor, David Fidalgo, CEO of Y-Mobility in helping to expand the company's influence in the Autonomous Vehicle (AV) and EV markets.



Kocher is the former president and managing director of Elektrobit (EB), an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry. Kocher held the role of its CEO for nearly ten years. Under his leadership, the company saw triple-digit growth and expanded into new areas of growth. Prior to joining EB in 2011, Kocher was vice president and general manager of Wind River's Automotive Business Unit. Kocher has also held various business management, business development and R&D management positions for automotive infotainment and software and product solutions at top brands like Continental/VDO Automotive, Infineon Technologies and Siemens Automotive. On the RTI Advisory Board, Kocher brings his extensive market knowledge to help RTI focus on strategic growth opportunities in this fast-growing segment.

"One of the most challenging but significant automotive industry shifts in the years ahead will be the transition to a software-enabled ecosystem," said Alexander Kocher, RTI Advisory Board member. "I believe RTI has always been at the forefront of addressing these challenges and providing automotive players with a scalable, secure, and flexible infrastructure that supports this market shift. I'm thrilled to join RTI's Advisory Board and bring in my experience and support as RTI continues to expand its influence, growth and success in the automotive sector."

"As we continue to expand our global leadership in the Autonomous Vehicle market, we're fortunate to have Alexander — an automotive industry pioneer — join our advisory board," said Pedro Lopez Estepa, Director, Automotive at RTI. "Alexander's success record bringing software innovation to the automotive market and managing and scaling highly profitable companies, alongside his wisdom, leadership and strategic vision for where the automotive industry is headed, makes him an ideal fit for this advisory role."

Further strengthening its work in the Automotive industry, the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium has just announced that Dr. Stan Schneider, RTI CEO, has joined its Board of Directors. Members including RTI will bring in a wealth of expertise in automotive compute elements and interaction, including systems architecture, software portability and cybersecurity.

RTI Connext Drive ® , built on the Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard, is the first data-centric platform to be certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, the most stringent Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) for road vehicles. Connext Drive® is already proven-in-use as the underlying software framework for production vehicle models on the road today, and offers automakers a complete, standalone certified software infrastructure for the development and deployment of next-generation autonomous and electric vehicles.

To read more about RTI's work in the automotive industry, please visit: https://www.rti.com/industries/automotive .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers' success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

