DSG Global, parent company of Imperium Motors today updates progress on the Imperium SEV Homologation.

SURREY, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. DSGT ("DSGT" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the Electric Vehicles and Golf Cart markets, is pleased to announce the company has advanced to the next stages of homologation for their Electric Sport Utility the SEV.



Determination of the Skywell built SEV conformity to the Motor Vehicle Safety Standards is progressing at the renowned Canadian Federal Government testing facilities in Blainville, Quebec managed by PMG Technologies Test Lab, Imperium's chosen vendor for the compliance verification of the SEV. Imperium has also retained the services of Automotive Vehicle Safety Consultant Mr. Russel Rieger who has been involved for many years in managing Motor Vehicle Safety programs with Transport Canada as Chief, Enforcement of Vehicle Audit, and Importation. Mr. Rieger is supervising the progress of PMG and liaison with Skywell's engineering team for technical support.

Mr. Russel Rieger commented, "PMG is one of the largest and most advance Certification and Homologation Vendor in the world. The assessment of the SEV has been so far encouraging. Once the vehicles currently delayed at the Shanghai port for the last of the required test requirements arrive at the facility, we will continue with the remaining impact testing. To conclude what has been a very lengthy process plagued by events out of everyone's control including, COVID shutdown, supply chain issues, transport problems, chip shortages and dramatic increases in raw material cost". While not verbatim, the Imperium SEV in his opinion, appears to be well built with many functional safety features and should be a welcome addition to the value conscious EV consumers.

Christian Dubois, President of Imperium Motor of Canada stated "We are now very confident that the SEV will conform to all FMVSS and CMVSS late in Q3, which could see us delivering our units shortly thereafter. I am also excited to bring the SEV to both the Montreal and Quebec City Electric Vehicles Shows in April and May and give consumers the opportunity to test drive the SEV at the show for the first time. The SEV will then be available to the 3 appointed Quebec dealers to arrange test drives to the nearly 800 deposit holders in the province."

About PMG Technology

Known as the largest and most advanced automotive test and research center in Canada, PMG Technologies is dedicated to testing and research in all areas of transport. Our broad range of skills enables us to support our clients from the drawing board to the commercialization of their products. With offices in Canada and in China, we promote an open communication policy that favors the exchange of information between international markets.

For over 20 years, Transport Canada has relied on our expertise to not only manage its Motor Vehicle Test Center but also to run research programs, compliance programs and create a state-of-the-art center. To this day, we continue to offer highly specialized test services for all areas of transport.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiumev.com

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric Vantage and Shelby golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2022 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, Marshal single rider golf carts, Vantage Golf Cart line up and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available a www.vantage-tag.com/

