Climb Channel Solutions Expands Seagate Technology Offerings to Enable Data Transfer Services to the Channel

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. WSTG, in collaboration with Seagate® Technology Holdings plc STX, a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, is expanding its data protection and storage portfolio to provide Seagate's Lyve™ Mobile to the channel community. Today, Solution Providers are facing complex challenges, including data sprawl, data overflow, unstructured data, and bandwidth limitations. Lyve Mobile data transfer services are designed to address these top challenges, enabling secure, cost-effective means to rapidly move massive volumes of data across their enterprises.



"With simple deployment, next to limitless data capture, and a low-cost infrastructure investment, Climb's collaboration with Seagate Lyve Mobile will be transformative to our channel partners as they can now offer this enterprise class data service," says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "We look forward to growing with Seagate and enabling Solution Providers with better data management offerings that meet their customers' needs."

The latest collaboration between Climb and Seagate enables solution providers to accelerate their clients' time to data, bringing data transfer as-a-service to the channel community which will allow for new revenue opportunities for partners. Lyve Mobile is a key enabler for solving clients' data mobility challenges. By providing an agnostic tool for edge-to-core data workflows, Lyve Mobile enables hardware, software, and managed services opportunities behind its subscriptions. The collaboration between Climb and Seagate Lyve Mobile enables Solution Providers access to the Lyve Mobile Services through a trusted channel provider. Lyve Mobile fits nicely into Climb's portfolio and is expected to enable the channel community to continue to provide value and services unique to the enterprise market's needs.

"The channel community is key to solving our clients' time to data challenges. We have provided a new and exciting service for Solution Providers to leverage that supports the market's need for edge-core data services," explained Melyssa Banda, vice president of Lyve Mobile Solutions at Seagate Technology. "By joining forces with Climb to deliver a new service to the channel community Seagate will help move, scale, and monetize data. The collaboration will drive incremental revenue opportunities for our solution providers to harness their clients' data while providing best in class services to them."

Data movement, data mobility, and data migration are key challenges across all major industries, and the channel community works on the front lines in solving these challenges for their clients. Most companies physically move data on a regular cadence, but the growth in data sets and data security requirements emerging in enterprises today are pushing innovation for next-generation endpoint infrastructure. Lyve Mobile, Seagate's data transfer service, is a simple, secure storage solution, uniquely built to mitigate the challenges of data gravity at the edge or dispersed across multiple locations. For solution providers, Lyve Mobile is a must-have tool to enable next generation data mobility to their clients. Together, Climb and Seagate will provide the channel community with a service ready solution to enable the next generation of data movement, mobility, and migration practices to the market.

