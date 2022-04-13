Texas City Joins Growing List of Municipalities Securing Access to Sensitive Data with BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Platform

DALLAS and WALL, N.J., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI, an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that a Texas city has selected its PortalGuard IAM platform, with support for a broad array of multi-factor authentication (MFA) options, to protect its enterprise applications and data. Leveraging the PortalGuard IAM platform, the municipality can strengthen its overall security posture and effectively respond to evolving cyber threats. This new customer relationship, BIO-key's first with a Texas municipality, was secured by Dallas-based IT consulting firm Mejeticks through BIO-key's master agent Intelisys.



Cyber-attacks against municipalities have increased significantly in the last year, not only for monetary profit but also to disrupt critical infrastructure, with school districts, city halls, and police departments among the most vulnerable. Today, the biggest cyber threat faced by municipalities is ransomware that denies access to their files, computers, or various secure data until an often-egregious ransom is paid. In 2022, municipalities have become the focal point of state-sponsored hackers and cybercriminals seeking big payoffs and even more significant media coverage to support their malicious enterprises. Municipalities require robust, proven IAM solutions that can adapt to various secure access requirements successfully and cost-effectively.

BIO-key's security team developed the PortalGuard IAM platform to provide cost-effective IAM security capabilities and benefits to its customers. This Texas-based municipality selected PortalGuard through a competitive procurement process, based on the solution's comprehensive IAM capabilities and flexibility to apply appropriate security policies to a variety of user access scenarios. An essential element identified in the municipality's decision-making process was support for numerous MFA options, including Identity-Bound Biometrics that validate the user's identity - not just the device - to access sensitive data. PortalGuard will significantly improve user access security by providing the city's IT team the ability to manage different methods of MFA security policies for all users. Importantly, PortalGuard does not require users' phones to be a primary second factor, eliminating the security and privacy risks related to personal phones.

"As IT security becomes more strategic and critical to an organization's effectiveness, companies are looking to accelerate deployment of advanced security solutions, while also reducing IT costs and complexity," said Robert DeVita, CEO and Founder, Mejeticks. "The PortalGuard solution delivers immediate value to our customers by providing a more secure, predictable, and scalable solution versus other competitive alternatives. Through our relationship with Intelisys, we look forward to a long partnership with BIO-key providing best-of-breed security benefits to our customers."

"Increasing numbers of municipalities and local government offices worldwide have reported significant data losses due to municipal cyber-attacks which can have far greater repercussions than similar attacks on an individual company's IT assets," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "In partnership with Mejeticks and master agent Intelisys, we are uniquely positioned in the cyber security market to offer municipalities a comprehensive IAM security feature set."



About Mejeticks ( www.mejeticks.com )

Mejeticks is an IT Advisory and Consulting firm with over 20 years of experience in helping Enterprise Customers with Network, Voice, Cloud, and Data Center vendor selection. With a broad offering of Technology solutions from over 250 providers, Mejeticks serves as a trusted advisor to our enterprise clients in the areas of Unified Communications (UCAAS), Network, Infrastructure as a Service (IAAS), Data Center, and Security solutions and help them transform their business to compete in today's expanding digital world. Mejeticks is proud to be powered by Intelisys.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

