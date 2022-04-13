Insights on the Military Power Solutions Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Source, Wattage, Application and Region

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Power Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military power solutions market reached a value of US$ 8.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.01 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Military power solutions are devices used to power military machinery and equipment, ranging from small electronic gadgets to large military vehicles across air, land, and sea. They comprise batteries, fuel cells, energy harvesters, generators, and solar power cells to support higher voltages and lower input signals as compared to commercial power supplies used by military hospitals and air traffic control facilities. They assist specific and standard voltage ranges for power continuity, control and effective operations. In addition, they handle vibration and shock caused by tracked and wheeled military vehicles with the impact of artillery fire.



Military Power Solutions Market Trends:

Due to the deployment of troops at isolated regions, there is a rise in the demand for durable military power solutions across the globe. This, along with the growing demand for maintenance-free power solutions to reduce operating costs, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for portable power solutions for being used at any location. This, coupled with the rising defense budget to facilitate the military troops and machinery, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the escalating demand for military drones to carry out counterterrorism strikes and surveillance is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing utilization of soundless power solutions to power electronics and drones without revealing the area of the outposts is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Additionally, governments of several countries are taking initiatives for upgrading defense equipment. This, coupled with extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative military power products by leading players, is projected to augment the overall sales.



Competitive Landscape:





