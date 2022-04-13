Global Women's Digital Health Market to 2035 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Digital Health Market by Type of Solutions, Therapeutic Application Areas, and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely future potential of women's digital health solution providers, over the next decade. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.



Over the past few years, there have been several advancements in the field of digital health market; this has led to an increase in the adoption of digital healthcare solutions. Specifically, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic prompted people all over the world to rely on digital medium to receive healthcare remotely. Females constitute 49.6% of the world's total population and, in one of its reports, the US department of labor reported that females use digital health care solutions more than men.

Further, in a recent survey, it was founded that the percentage of women adopting tele health platform rose from 13% to 38% post the outbreak of COVID-19. Currently, there are more than 100 marketed solutions focused on women's digital health; these include applications, software and devices. Some of these solutions have also been approved by the USFDA for therapeutic applications in areas, such as reproductive health and menstrual health. It is worth noting that, NC Birth Control, developed by Natural Cycles, was the first application to receive approval from US FDA in 2018; the application can be used as a method of contraception and helps in regularly tracking menstrual cycle.



Several developers are actively engaged in the development of solutions related to women's digital health. In fact, a number of start-ups focused on women's digital health have been established in the last few years, indicating the growing interest in this sector. A variety of solutions, such as women's health diagnostic devices, women's health applications as well as digital services for women, primarily targeting reproductive health, menstrual health, pelvic floor care and fetal health, are being developed by digital women's health solution providers.

Owing to the fact that women's digital health is a relatively niche field, extensive research and development is required in order to meet the existing unmet needs of women. Having said that, the domain has attracted significant attention from the investors and healthcare venture capitalists, which have invested close to USD 3 billion over the past few years, enabling the femtech business flourish. Given the increasing research efforts and active involvement of investors, we expect a variety of applications and devices focused on improving women's health to be developed, enabling the women's digital health market to witness steady growth over the coming years.



In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of women's digital health solution providers along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of solution(s) offered (applications / software, devices and services). In addition to this, the chapter provides details on the type of solution(s) offered along with information on their current status of development, ratings, therapeutic application area, usage period with respect to pregnancy, purpose and end-users.

Detailed profiles of key players engaged in the women's digital health market (shortlisted on the basis of company size). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on the solution(s) offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.A detailed analysis of the various funding and investments made since 2016, including venture capital financing, secondary offering, private placement, grant, debt financing and other equity in the companies focused on offering solutions for women's digital health.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2015, covering commercialization agreements, distribution agreements, licensing and distribution agreements, product / technology integration agreements, product development agreements, service agreements, manufacturing agreements, R&D agreements, and product development and commercialization agreements.

An analysis of the start-ups / small players (established in the last ten years, with less than 50 employees) engaged in the women's digital health market, featuring spider web representations based on several relevant parameters, such as number of solution(s) offered, therapeutic application areas, usage period with respect to pregnancy, details on funding (including funding amount, and evolution of investment activity) and partnership activity.

A detailed analysis of the global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, type of event platform, location of event, emerging focus areas, active organizers (in terms of number of events), active industry and non-industry participants, designation of participants, affiliated department of participant, active speakers (in terms of number of events). Additionally, the chapter highlights geographical mapping of the upcoming events.

A roadmap for the development of women's digital health solutions, such as applications and devices considering various factors that impact pre-development, development and post-development process. It also highlights the current unmet needs in digital health solutions for women across different therapeutic application areas.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players offering solutions for women's digital health?

Which women's digital health applications and devices have been approved by the FDA?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry and non-industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors active in the field of women's digital health?

What is the focus of global events / conferences held for women's digital health?

What is the roadmap for the development of women's digital health solutions?

What are the various unmet needs across different therapeutic application areas in the current women's digital health market?

How is the current and future opportunity related to women's digital health likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2 Women's Digital Health: Product Pipeline

4.2.1 Analysis by Type of Solution

4.2.2 Analysis by Current Status of Development

4.2.3 Analysis of Women's Digital Health Applications by Ratings

4.2.4 Analysis by Therapeutic Application Area

4.2.5 Analysis by Usage Period with respect to Pregnancy

4.2.6 Analysis by Purpose

4.2.7 Analysis by End-Users

4.2.8 Analysis by Therapeutic Application Area and Type of Solution

4.3 Women's Digital Health: Developer Landscape

4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3 Analysis by Region of Headquarters

4.3.4 Analysis by Company Size and Region of Headquarters

4.3.5 Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.6 Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Solutions

4.3.7 Regional Landscape: Analysis by Type of Solution



5. WOMEN'S DIGITAL HEALTH DEVELOPERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Garmin

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Product / Service Portfolio

5.2.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

5.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Kindbody

5.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.2. Product / Service Portfolio

5.3.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

5.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4. LetsGetChecked

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Product / Service Portfolio

5.4.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

5.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.5. Maven Clinic

5.5.1. Company Overview

5.5.2. Product / Service Portfolio

5.5.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

5.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.6. Ro

5.6.1. Company Overview

5.6.2. Product / Service Portfolio

5.6.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

5.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.7. Willow Innovations

5.7.1. Company Overview

5.7.2. Product / Service Portfolio

5.7.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

5.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



6. WOMEN'S DIGITAL HEALTH DEVELOPERS IN EUROPE, ASIA-PACIFIC AND MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Flo Health

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Product / Service Portfolio

6.2.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Hubble Connected

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Product / Service Portfolio

6.3.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

6.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. International Medical Center

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Product / Service Portfolio

6.4.3. Women's Digital Health Product / Service(s) Offered

6.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



7. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9. START UP HEALTH INDEXING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Benchmarking of Start-ups

9.3.1. Analysis by Type of Product / Solution

9.3.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Application Area

9.3.3. Analysis by Usage Period with respect to Pregnancy

9.3.4 Analysis by Partnership Activity

9.3.5. Analysis by Funding Activity

9.3.6. Analysis by Progression of Funding

9.3.7. Analysis by Type of Funding

9.3.8. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.3.9. Start-up Health Indexing: Publisher Perspective



10. GLOBAL EVENTS ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Global Events related to Women's Digital Health

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Event

10.3.2. Analysis by Event Platform

10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Event

10.3.4. Analysis by Geography

10.3.5. Word Cloud: Evolutionary Trends in Event Agenda / Key Focus Areas

10.3.6. Most Active Event Organizers: Analysis by Number of Events

10.3.7. Most Active Participants: Analysis by Number of Events

10.3.8. Analysis by Seniority Level of Participants

10.3.9. Most Active Speakers: Analysis by Number of Events

10.3.10. Geographical Mapping of Upcoming Events



11. SWOT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Women's Digital Health: SWOT Analysis

11.2.1. Comparison of SWOT Factors

11.2.1.1. Strengths

11.2.1.2. Weaknesses

11.2.1.3. Opportunities

11.2.1.4. Threats



12. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND SUCCESS ANALYSIS



13. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



14. ROLE OF DIGITALIZATION IN WOMEN'S LIFE



15. DIGITAL TRENDS: RESHAPING THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE



16. CONCLUSION



17. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



18. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



19. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

