With 25.3% CAGR, Cyber Insurance Market Size Worth USD 36.85 Billion in 2028

Pune, India, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cyber insurance market size is projected to grow from USD 7.60 billion in 2021 to USD 36.85 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.3% in the 2021-2028 period. The global market size was USD 6.15 billion in 2020. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Cyber Insurance Market, 2021-2028."

According to our researchers, the surging cybersecurity threat and data breaches is steering businesses to deploy insurance policies. Similarly, several nations are inflicting penalties and supervisory guidelines on the company for any data breach.

Industry Developments:

October 2021: Munich Re Group's HSB insurer procured Zeguro, which is a cybersecurity firm in order to extend and reinforce the cyber protection offering. The firm's experience aids the company in comprehending novel cybersecurity exposure.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cyber-insurance-market-106287









The pandemic has adversely impacted businesses throughout the world. In order to sustain social distancing and to follow lockdown guidelines numerous businesses implemented work from home approach amid pandemic. Remote location augmented the threat of cyberattack as workers were associated through unprotected networks and additionally made use of private devices. This increased the cybercrime during the pandemic year.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 25.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 36.85 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2020 USD 6.15 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Insurance Type, Coverage Type, Enterprise Size, End User Cyber Insurance Market Growth Drivers Increasing Cyberattacks and Data Breaches to Drive Market Growth Elevated Cyberattacks and Risk of Data Damage to Boost Industry Progress in North America Vital Players to Use Allowances for Improvement in Particular Sector





The pandemic has adversely impacted businesses throughout the world. In order to sustain social distancing and to follow lockdown guidelines numerous businesses implemented work from home approach amid pandemic. Remote location augmented the threat of cyberattack as workers were associated through unprotected networks and additionally made use of private devices. This increased the cybercrime during the pandemic year.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cyber-insurance-market-106287





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Cybercrimes and Data Breaches to Fuel Market Growth

Cyberattacks and data breaches are rising throughout the globe, thereby boosting cyber insurance adoption. According to the report published by Checkpoint, in the year 2020 93% surge in ransomware occurrences were registered, and around 6 out of 10 companies experienced the cybercrime. This substantial elevation in cyberattacks is projected to drive the cyber insurance market growth.

Various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and retail are being greatly directed by the hackers on account of the huge amount of saved customer data. Correspondingly, the increasing digitalization, online shopping, mobile banking, and online payment, electronic medical documents are anticipated to spur the danger of data breaches in these industries.

Segmentation:

On the basis of components, the market is divided into solutions and services.

Based on the insurance type, the market is segregated into standalone and tailored.

In terms of coverage type, the market is classified into first-party and liability coverage.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

By end user, the global market is branched into healthcare, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing and others. The BFSI sub-segment is set to gain maximum share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cyber-insurance-market-106287





Regional Insights:

Elevated Cyberattacks and Risk of Data Damage to Boost Industry Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the cyber insurance market share during the forecast period. The elevated cyberattacks and great risk of data damage is estimated to kindle the cybersecurity insurance demand in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to perceive prompt growth during the forecast period owing to the rising cyber jeopardy in the region in comparison with North America and Europe.

Europe is probable to attain a substantial share of the market during the forecast period. The altering insurance supervisory guidelines such as deploying penalties on companies that suffered data breach and do not report it, are probable to drive cyber insurance bonuses.

Report Coverage:

The report brings a detailed study of the market segments and systematic breakdown of the market overview to our clienteles. A thoughtful estimation of the prevailing market trends as well as the forthcoming prospects is offered in the report. Moreover, it conveys a widespread examination of the regional insights and how they influence the market growth.

We have additionally involved the COVID-19 impacts in the report, in order to help shareholders and commercial business owners to understand the risks effortlessly. It also emphasizes on the important players and their primary strategies to remain in the prime spot.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Cyber Insurance Market Report:

American International Group Inc.​ (New York, U.S.)

Munich Re Group (Munich, ‎Germany)

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd (Zurich, Switzerland)

Berkshire Hathaway (Nebraska, U.S.)

XL Group Ltd (AXA S.A) (Hamilton, U.S.)

The Chubb Corporation​ (New Jersey, U.S.)

Aon Plc. (London, U.K.)

Axis Capital (Pembroke Parish, Bermuda)

Lockton Companies Inc.​ (Missouri, U.S.)

Hiscox Inc. (Georgia, U.S.)





Quick Buy - Cyber Insurance Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106287





Major Table of Contents:

Global Cyber Insurance Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management

Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size

Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments Annexure / Appendix



Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data)

By Segments, 2017-2028

By Component (Value)

Solution

Services

By Insurance Type (Value)

Standalone

Tailored

By Enterprise Size (Value)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Coverage Type (Value)

First-Party

Liability Coverage

By End User (Value)

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

IT & telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Region (Value)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

North America Cyber Insurance Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data)

By Segments, 2017-2028

By Component (Value)

Solution

Services

By Insurance Type (Value)

Standalone

Tailored

By Enterprise Size (Value)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Coverage Type (Value)

First-Party

Liability Coverage

By End User (Value)

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

IT & telecom

Manufacturing

Others

TOC Continued…!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245