Outlook on the Autonomous Bus Door System Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Public and Private Investments Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market (2022-2027) by Door Type, Mechanism, Level of Automation, Propulsion Type, Component, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market is estimated to be USD 15.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 79.42 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.65%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market is segmented based on Door Type, Mechanism, Level of Automation, Propulsion Type, Component, and Geography.

Door Type, the market is classified into Conventional Door, Folding Door, Sliding Plug Door, Coach Door, and Inward Gliding Doors.

Mechanism, the market is classified into Pneumatic and Electric.

Level of Automation, the market is classified into Level 4 and Level

Propulsion Type, the market is classified into Ice and Electric.

Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Solution.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra, Hyundai Motor Company, Hino Motors, Ltd., Navya, Ventura Systems Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, Vapor Bus International, Caterpillar, Circle Bus Door Systems Ltd., Transport Door Solutions, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Improved Safety and Reduction in Traffic Congestion

4.1.2 Improve the Efficiency of the Air Conditioning Systems Installed in the Buses

4.1.3 Adoption of Electric Buses

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost

4.2.2 Data Management Challenges

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Public and Private Investments

4.3.2 Technological Advancements

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Safety Concerns among Consumers



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Door Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conventional Door

6.3 Folding Door

6.4 Sliding Plug Door

6.5 Coach Door

6.6 Inward Gliding Doors



7 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Mechanism

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pneumatic

7.3 Electric



8 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Level of Automation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Level 4

8.3 Level 5



9 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Propulsion Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ice

9.3 Electric



10 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.3 Software

10.4 Solution



11 Americas' Autonomous Bus Door System Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Autonomous Bus Door System Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Autonomous Bus Door System Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Autonomous Bus Door System Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 AV Volvo

16.2 Continental AG

16.3 Volkswagen AG

16.4 Tesla

16.5 Scania AB

16.6 Daimler AG

16.7 Proterra

16.8 Hyundai Motor Company

16.9 Hino Motors, Ltd.

16.10 Navya

16.11 Ventura Systems Inc.

16.12 Robert Bosch Gmbh

16.13 Vapor Bus International

16.14 IVY Machinery

16.15 Caterpillar

16.16 Circle Bus Door Systems Ltd.

16.17 Transport Door Solutions

16.18 Ebusco

16.19 BODE SUD S.p.A.

16.20 Elektra

16.21 Masats

16.22 Tamware

16.23 Catch Door Systems Ltd.

16.24 Assa Abloy Entrance System

16.25 Ozone India

16.26 Wabco India

16.27 PSV Transport System Ltd.

16.28 Wabtec Corporation



17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87jc0q

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900