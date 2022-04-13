Global Mobile Edge Computing Market to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Edge Computing Market 2020-2030 by Component, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile edge computing market will reach $6,100.4 million by 2030, growing by 32.6% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the increasing interconnected devices, the rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, the rising need to improve end-user's Quality of Experience (QoE), and the rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time automated decision-making solutions.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile edge computing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile edge computing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware & Devices

Software & Platform

Services & Support

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Location-based Services

Video Surveillance

Unified Communication

Optimized Local Content Distribution

Data Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Industrial Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Hardware & Devices

3.3 Software & Platform

3.4 Services & Support



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Technology

4.2 4G

4.3 5G

4.4 Wi-Max



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Location-Based Services

5.3 Video Surveillance

5.4 Unified Communication

5.5 Optimized Local Content Distribution

5.6 Data Analytics

5.7 Environmental Monitoring

5.8 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Industrial Manufacturing

6.3 It & Telecom

6.4 Government & Defense

6.5 Retail & E-Commerce

6.6 Healthcare & Life Science

6.7 Bfsi

6.8 Energy & Utilities

6.9 Media & Entertainment

6.10 Other Industry Verticals



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Organization Size

7.1 Market Overview by Organization Size

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.6.1 Uae

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Adlink Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

At&T Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Ibm Corporation

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Quortus Limited

Saguna Networks Ltd

Sk Telecom Co. Ltd.

Smart Embedded Computing (Artesyn Embedded Technologies)

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Zephyrtel Inc. (Esw Capital Group Company)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbnyr2

