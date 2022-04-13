HAVN Life Launches the Brain Evolve Series

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, is pleased to announce the launch of its second line of natural health products—the Brain Evolve Series. The four new SKUs—Brain Evolve AM, Brain Evolve PM Flavoured, Brain Evolve PM Unflavoured and Brain Evolve Anti-Aging—are now available for purchase on yourHAVNlife.com, shipping across Canada and the U.S. The full line will also be available on Amazon and at GNC locations across Canada in late spring.



HAVN Life's Brain Evolve Series includes a range of natural ingredients that are known to support trauma recovery and counteract the effects of brain degeneration. Each formulation is designed to support inflammation reduction and restorative sleep, and promote increased energy and memory.

Created and patented by HAVN Life's Director of Education, Matthew Bennett, the Brain Evolve Series formulations were designed to address symptoms of concussion and traumatic brain injury, as well as support cognitive health. As an athletic therapist with expertise in concussion management, Mr. Bennett understood that the symptoms of concussion and trauma—poor sleep, fatigue and lack of clarity—are caused primarily by inflammation. With his goal to reduce inflammation in the brain and body for his clients, Bennett was able to find success in addressing symptoms of concussion and traumatic brain injury, inspiring his journey into the nutraceutical industry.

Throughout his career as an athletic therapist, Matthew Bennett has helped various sports professionals to recover from trauma and brain injuries and the success of his programs led him to design the Brain Evolve Series – meant for anyone looking to support, recover and protect their cognitive health. The Brain Evolve formulations have been used by performance nutritionists and individual players across the NHL®, NFL®, NBA® and AHL® as part of their player brain health recovery regimens.

The Future of Brain Health Support and Trauma Recovery

The effects of trauma can last for several days, weeks, or months, taking a toll on day-to-day living and activities. Symptoms can range from headache, dizziness, brain fog and nausea to disruption in eating, sleeping and elimination habits. Scientific research has shown that there is currently limited effective pharmaceutical treatment for traumatic injury, and has pointed to a larger picture of what occurs in the body following brain injury—most notably the changes in nutrient levels within the brain and body.

The Brain Evolve Series is formulated with natural ingredients that are known to support recovery, help cognitive function and promote restorative sleep:

Brain Evolve AM: This patented blend of antioxidants supports cognitive health maintenance and brain function, while giving you more energy and greater focus during the day. (CAD $89.99 + tax)





This patented blend of antioxidants supports cognitive health maintenance and brain function, while giving you more energy and greater focus during the day. Brain Evolve PM (Flavoured and Unflavoured): These formulations contain 16 natural ingredients, including amino acids, Melatonin, and Curcumin, known to work synergistically to:



Reduce inflammation Increase energy and flow of nutrients to the brain to encourage healing Regulate hormones that contribute to restorative sleep so the body can heal Meant to be taken before bed, the flavoured formulation features the refreshing taste of tropical fruit. (CAD $89.99 + tax)





These formulations contain 16 natural ingredients, including amino acids, Melatonin, and Curcumin, known to work synergistically to: Brain Evolve Anti-Aging: This formulation assists with issues related to brain aging, like neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment, using key ingredients:



Curcumin: reduces inflammation Melatonin: helps with sleep Astaxanthin: known to reduce eye inflammation Creatine: ergogenic agent for recovery after activity (CAD $89.99+ tax)



This formulation assists with issues related to brain aging, like neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment, using key ingredients:

"With the launch of the Brain Evolve Series, HAVN Life demonstrates its commitment to helping communities thrive, bringing high-quality and science-based nutraceuticals to market over the past 12 months," says Tim Moore, CEO of HAVN Life. "With multiple distribution and supply partnerships in place in Canada, the U.S. and Australia, our goal is to consolidate our retail presence globally, as a go-to purveyor of the best available products that support brain health and cognitive function. We are very excited about the healing potential of this new product line," he adds.

"I'm very excited to launch the Brain Evolve series with HAVN Life," says HAVN Life Director of Education, Matthew Bennett. "My goal in creating these formulations was to support people with concerns around sleep, brain injury, brain wellness and prevention of neurodegeneration, as well as anyone looking to optimize their overall cognitive health. By joining the HAVN Life team, I'm happy to see the products I created reach a wider audience, helping families and communities to thrive," he adds.

In addition to the Brain Evolve Series, HAVN Life launched a full line of vegan and non-GMO natural health products in June 2021. Thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support brain health, these natural compounds are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function. The product line includes Rhodiola Relief, Mind Mushroom, Chaga Immunity, Reishi Recharge, Bacopa Brain, Lion's Mane and Cordyceps Perform and is available through yourhavnlife , Amazon and at select natural health store locations across Alberta and British Columbia.

*Supporting Research Studies are available HERE

The natural health product licenses for products Brain Evolve AM, Brain Evolve PM Flavoured, Brain Evolve PM Unflavoured and Brain Evolve Anti-Aging are currently registered to Bennett's Choice, a company owned by HAVN Life Retail.

