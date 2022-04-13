TILT Holdings' Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC) Dispensary Celebrates in Taunton This Weekend

PHOENIX, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") (NEO: TILT ) TLLTF, a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, and retail, through its subsidiary Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC) invites the Taunton, Mass., community out to its 30 Mozzone Boulevard location for an inaugural "Puff, Puff, Plant" event. The pre-420 event is being held on Friday, April 15, from 3-7 pm. The Taunton location offers both medical and adult-use cannabis products.



Designed to create community connections, the "Puff, Puff, Plant" event includes:

"Ask the Expert" sessions with CAC's talented team, including cultivators and lab techs

A Terpene Bar tended by a CAC specialist to assist and educate on the world of terpenes

A special 4:20 celebration

Participation by brands Wana, Old Pal, Garden Remedies, Fernway and Good Feels

Doing good for our community by giving to Purpose Locker

Support for local chefs with food trucks on-hand

Swag, swag and more swag!



This event provides an excellent opportunity for the community to discover the Taunton dispensary, meet the CAC team and check out CAC's award-winning products. This past March, CAC won in top product categories at the NECANN Canna Competition in Boston. CAC's Jilly Bean Live Resin brought home first-place in the third-party blind evaluation of "solvent concentrates" and CAC's Vegan Peanut Butter Cups won second place recognition from across the widely varied "edibles category."

Visit the "Puff, Puff, Plant" Eventbrite to RSVP.

Additional CAC stores in Massachusetts are located in Brockton and coming soon to Cambridge. For more information on CAC, visit here .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Instagram: @tiltholdings

Twitter: @TILT_Holdings

