OTC Markets Group Welcomes Azimut Exploration to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Azimut Exploration Inc. AZMAZMTF, a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Azimut Exploration upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Azimut Exploration begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AZMTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. Azimut holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in the Province of Quebec (Canada). The focus is on gold, copper and nickel tier-1 targets. Since 2004, the Company has signed 32 strategic alliances and partnership agreements with 18 senior and junior companies.

The Company is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project in the James Bay region of Quebec to the initial resource stage. The main gold zone, Patwon, is currently defined over a strike length of 580 metres, a depth of 600 metres, and an average true width of 35 metres. This zone is geometrically robust with strong growth potential. The probability of finding additional zones in the vicinity is considered excellent.



Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 81.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com