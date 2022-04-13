SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 on May 10, 2022

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH, a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call to discuss its financial results as well as business outlook beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Central European Time.
The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website. Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SOPH is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by over 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.
Investor Contact:
Jennifer Pottage
Head of Investor Relations
Jpottage@sophiagenetics.com
Media Contact:
Eliza Bamonti
Director of Public Relations
Ebamonti@sophiagenetics.com
