Apogee Study Reveals Utilities are Embracing the Era of Digital Transformation

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive, an award-winning provider of customer engagement and energy analysis software for utilities, announced today the release of a new white paper, "The Customer in an Era of Digital Transformation." The study developed by Apogee and Zpryme, an energy industry research firm, will be highlighted at the ETS22 Conference in Austin, Texas.
Based on a survey conducted by Zpryme of more than 100 utilities, research confirms that improving customer satisfaction through digital means is crucial to a successful customer satisfaction strategy.
Utility responses revealed:
- 98% want to improve proactive customer communications and digital outreach.
- 97% recognize that customer satisfaction is important to their organization.
- 63% have invested or plan to invest in a digital communications platform.
Jim Malcom, Apogee Chief Operating Officer shared, "Digital engagement provides utilities cost-effectively solutions to share information with customers in a two-way dialogue about their energy use, which increases awareness and trust in the utility brand. Our research concluded 97% of utilities find customer satisfaction of key importance to their organization."
He added, "Clients using our personalized digital strategy have established a good rapport with their customers and are finding it easier to engage them on critical topics like rates, reliability, demand response and electric vehicles."
Utilities using Apogee's proactive and personalized digital communications are experiencing substantial rewards in higher customer satisfaction scores. Typically, more than 50% of customers receiving these messages report their perception of the utility has improved. Additionally, studies have documented a 10% increase in program participation and a 15% reduction in high bill calls.
Engaging today's customers in the age of digital transformation requires strategic adjustments. The white paper confirms that utilities are embracing cost-effective and innovative approaches to improve the customer experience and are gaining benefits beyond the traditional utility customer relationship dynamic. To learn more about "The Customer in an Era of Digital Transformation," for a copy of the full white paper contact info@apogee.net.
Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of customer engagement services for utilities, serving the energy industry since 1993. Apogee's customer engagement platform helps utilities establish ongoing digital relationships with customers, helping them engage and educate customers, reduce costs, achieve behavioral energy efficiency, and grow customer satisfaction. Apogee's solution enables personalized, relevant, video-based messaging through multiple channels, drives self-service, and improves operational efficiencies through marketing automation. Apogee's loyal client base includes Southern Company, Liberty Utilities, Duquesne, Tampa Electric, People's Gas, CenterPoint, Xcel Energy, Exelon, NextEra, LADWP, and hundreds of other IOU, municipal, cooperative, and gas utilities. For more information visit, www.apogee.net or LinkedIn.
Karen Morris
kmorris@apogee.net
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
