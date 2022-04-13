New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890903/?utm_source=GNW





The global seasonings, dressings & sauces sector was valued at $159,245.5 million in 2021. The sector is expected to register a value CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific seasonings, dressings & sauces sector was valued at $61,786 million in 2021 and it is forecast to reach $78,467 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. In volume terms, this regional sector is expected to expand from 17,932.1 million kg in 2021 to 20,375 million kg by 2026, registering a volume CAGR of 2.6%. Furthermore, the seasonings, dressings & sauces sector in Asia-Pacific is highly consolidated, with the top five companies—Ajinomoto Group, Kikkoman Corporation, Kewpie Corporation, Unilever, and Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co. Ltd—accounting for 15.9% of overall value sales in 2020. Moreover, private labels accounted for a 4.3% share in 2020.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific seasonings, dressings & sauces sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-Potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various seasonings, dressings & sauces categories across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides overviews, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling seasonings, dressings & sauces manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020*, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis: Provides analysis on the value of health & wellness claims by category in the Asia-Pacific seasonings, dressings & sauces sector for the period 2015-2020. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of seasonings, dressings & sauces in Asia-Pacific in 2020*.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific seasonings, dressings & sauces sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, e-retailers, department stores, direct sellers, convenience stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis**: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-2026) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of seasonings, dressings & sauces.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific seasonings, dressings & sauces sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

