Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC FTAI (the "Company") today announced it will transfer its common shares listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to The Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on April 26, 2022 and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol "FTAI" after the transfer. The Company expects that its preferred shares will also transfer to Nasdaq and trade under ticker symbols FTAIP, FTAIO, and FTAIN.



"Transferring to Nasdaq aligns with our growth strategy and we believe our shareholders will benefit from Nasdaq's market maker model. We look forward to deploying Nasdaq's proprietary investor targeting solutions, index inclusion opportunities and Nasdaq's ESG offerings," said Joe Adams, FTAI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We believe Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' listing on Nasdaq will provide shareholders better and more consistent liquidity which facilitates further value creation for all stakeholders," said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "We are proud to welcome Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as the company continues to improve transportation infrastructure across key sectors for goods and people."

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

