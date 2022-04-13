New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Eastern European Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267559/?utm_source=GNW
7 million (23.4% of the overall seasonings, dressings & sauces sector) in 2021, and is expected to reach $3,463.3 million in 2026, generating a CAGR of 5%. The overall seasonings, dressings & sauces sector in the Eastern European region is fragmented, with the top five companies - Unilever Plc, Nestlé SA, Efko Group, The Kraft Heinz Co, and KOC Holding - accounting for 23.3% of overall sales in 2020. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Eastern European seasonings, dressings & sauces sector in 2021, accounting for 52.6% of overall value sales. It was followed by convenience stores and food & drinks specialists, which accounted for 33.5% and 5.7% of value sales, respectively.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European seasonings, dressings & sauces sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats, and case studies.
Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European seasonings, dressings & sauces sector, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region.
It includes analysis on the following -
- Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-potential countries' analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various seasonings, dressings & sauces by category across high-potential countries in the Eastern European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Eastern European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides overviews, demographic analyses, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success stories: Features some of the most compelling seasonings, dressings & sauces manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern European region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector and insights.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Eastern European region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.
- Health & wellness analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall food sector during 2015-2020. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of the seasonings, dressings & sauces sector in 2020. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering seasonings, dressings & sauces with health and wellness attributes in the same year.
- Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern European seasonings, dressings & sauces sector in 2021. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets; convenience stores; food & drinks specialists; e-retailers; "Dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers; and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and other retailers.
- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-2026) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of seasonings, dressings & sauces.
- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Eastern European seasonings, dressings & sauces sector.
Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267559/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
