Outlook on the Bioanalytical Testing Services Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Covance, ICON and Medpace Holdings Among Others

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market 2021-2031 by Molecule Type, Application, Test Type, Workflow Process, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioanalytical testing services market will reach $7,902.9 million by 2031, growing by 9.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising demand for analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars amid COVID-19 pandemic, increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing, growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the rising adoption of the Quality by Design (QbD) approach.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global bioanalytical testing services market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global bioanalytical testing services market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Molecule Type, Application, Test Type, Workflow Process, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region.



Based on Molecule Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

LC-MS Studies

Immunoassays

Other Large Molecule Tests

Based Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Studies

Pharmacokinetics (PK)

Pharmacodynamics (PD)

Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion (ADME)

Other Applications

By Test Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Cell-based Assays

Bacterial Cell-based Assays

Viral Cell-based Assays

Virology Testing

In Vitro Virology Testing

In Vivo Virology Testing

Species-Specific Viral PCR Assays

Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies (SINA)

Bacterial Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

Viral Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

Method Development Optimization and Validation (MDOV)

Biomarker Testing

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Other Test Types

By Workflow Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Sample Preparation

Protein Precipitation

Liquid-liquid Extraction (LLE)

Sample Analysis

Hyphenated Technique

Chromatographic Technique

Electrophoresis

Ligand Binding Assay

Mass Spectrometry

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Other Workflow Processes

By Therapeutic Area, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Oncology

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Other Therapeutic Areas

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharma and Biopharma Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application, Workflow Process, and Therapeutic Area over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Molecule Type

3.1 Market Overview by Molecule Type

3.2 Small Molecules

3.3 Large Molecules

3.3.1 LC-MS Studies

3.3.2 Immunoassays

3.3.3 Other Large Molecule Tests



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Studies

4.3 Pharmacokinetics (PK)

4.4 Pharmacodynamics (PD)

4.5 Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion (ADME)

4.6 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Test Type

5.1 Market Overview by Test Type

5.2 Cell-based Assays

5.2.1 Bacterial Cell-based Assays

5.2.2 Viral Cell-based Assays

5.3 Virology Testing

5.3.1 In Vitro Virology Testing

5.3.2 In Vivo Virology Testing

5.3.3 Species-Specific Viral PCR Assays

5.4 Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies (SINA)

5.4.1 Bacterial Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

5.4.2 Viral Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

5.5 Method Development Optimization and Validation (MDOV)

5.6 Biomarker Testing

5.7 Pharmacokinetic Testing

5.8 Other Test Types



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Workflow Process

6.1 Market Overview by Workflow Process

6.2 Sample Preparation

6.2.1 Protein Precipitation

6.2.2 Liquid-liquid Extraction (LLE)

6.2.3 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE)

6.3 Sample Analysis

6.3.1 Hyphenated Technique

6.3.2 Chromatographic Technique

6.3.3 Electrophoresis

6.3.4 Ligand Binding Assay

6.3.5 Mass Spectrometry

6.3.6 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

6.4 Other Workflow Processes



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area

7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area

7.2 Oncology

7.3 Neurology

7.4 Infectious Diseases

7.5 Gastroenterology

7.6 Cardiology

7.7 Other Therapeutic Areas



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview by End User

8.2 Pharma and Biopharma Companies

8.3 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

8.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

9.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.3.1 Overview of European Market

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.8 Rest of European Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

9.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market

9.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Other National Markets



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Covance Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

ICON PLC

Intertek Group PLC

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Pace Analytical Services LLC.

Parexel International Corporation

PPD Inc.

SGS SA

Syneos Health, LLC

Toxikon Corporation

WuXi Apptech Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4z6yo

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900