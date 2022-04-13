Global Face Mask Market (2021 to 2027) - Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies Like India Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Material Type, Type (Surgical, Respirator), End-Use, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-commerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The face mask market is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2018 to USD 52.7 billion in 2021 and then reduce to USD 3.0 billion by 2027.

Surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027



The surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry.



Reusable face masks, in by nature segment, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027



The reusable by nature segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. Reusable face mask are affordable, customizable, durable and sometimes fashionable and these are some the factors responsible for its high growth during the forecast period.



The Hospitals & Clinics end-use segment in the face mask market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027



The Hospitals & Clinics end-use segment in face masks, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the face masks market during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is mainly due to the growing rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and CVDs, the increasing number of hospitals, and expansion of healthcare infrastructures.



The E-commerce segment by distribution channel, in the face mask market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027



The E-commerce segment by distribution channel, has recorded the highest growth rate in the global face mask market during from 2022 to 2027. The growth in this segment is due to increased demand for a wide range of digital services and more consumers are preferring shopping online than from physical stores due to the convenience and to ensure safety.



Middle East and Africa face mask market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027



Middle East & Africa is projected to grow significantly for face masks during the forecast period. The growing demand for face mask is primarily driven by the economies in UAE and Saudi Arabia. The growth in this segment is due to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising medical tourism, an increase in discretionary incomes and increased demand for advanced medical facilities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Face Mask Market

4.2 Face Mask Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Face Mask Market, by Type & Country

4.4 Face Mask Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.2 Surge in Social Media Marketing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Restricted Future Growth

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies Like India

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Production

5.2.4.2 Adverse Effect of Face Masks on the Environment

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Ecosystem Map

6.3 Average Selling Price Trend

6.4 Regulatory Landscape

6.4.1 Cdc Guidelines & Standards for Face Masks

6.5 Trends/ Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.6.1 Primary Production Technology of N95 Respirator

6.6.2 Production Process of N95 Respirator

6.7 Case Study Analysis

6.7.1 Use of Face Mask (Respirator) in Foundries for Respiratory Protection

6.7.2 Face Masks Played Prominent Role to Mitigate Spread of COVID-19

6.7.3 Surgical Face Masks Widely Used in Medical Industry for Prevention Against Contamination

6.7.4 a Smart Face Mask That Translates Speech into Eight Different Languages

6.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2024

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.9.1 Introduction

6.9.2 Document Type

6.9.3 Insight

6.9.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.9.5 Top Applicants and Owners

6.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.10.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.10.2 COVID-19 Impact on Face Mask Market

6.10.2.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Created a Surge in Demand for Face Masks

6.10.2.2 Response to COVID-19 Pandemic by the 3M Company

6.10.2.3 Growth of Face Mask Market Post-COVID-19 Pandemic

7 Face Mask Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene (Pp)

7.3 Polyurethane

7.4 Polyester

7.5 Cotton

8 Face Mask Market, by Nature

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Disposable

8.2.1 Increased Use of Respirators in Hospitals to Drive Demand

8.3 Reusable

8.3.1 Low Cost to Spur Demand

9 Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmacy & Drug Stores

9.2.1 Pharmacy & Drug Stores Segment is Largest Distribution Channel for Face Mask

9.3 Speciality Store

9.3.1 Demand for Face Masks in Specialty Stores Increased Due to COVID-19

9.4 Supermarket & Hypermarket

9.4.1 Supermarket & Hypermarket Accounted for Second-Largest Market Share

9.5 E-Commerce

9.5.1 Ongoing Pandemic Driving Demand for Face Mask in E-Commerce Segment

10 Face Mask Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Surgical

10.2.1 Increased Demand for Surgical Mask Due to COVID-19

10.2.2 Astm Level 1

10.2.3 Astm Level 2

10.2.4 Astm Level 3

10.3 Procedure

10.3.1 Increased Demand from Medical Industry Expected to Drive Procedure Masks Market

10.4 Respirator

10.4.1 Respirator Segment Accounted for Largest Share in 2021

10.4.2 N-Series (N95, N99, and N100)

10.4.3 R-Series (R95)

10.4.4 P-Series (P95 & P100)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Fashion Masks to Fuel Demand for Others Segment

11 Face Mask Market, by End-Use Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospitals & Clinics

11.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost Demand

11.3 Industrial & Institutional

11.3.1 Need to Prevent Dust Inhalation in Industrial Settings to Drive Demand

11.4 Personal/Individual Protection

11.4.1 Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic to Drive Market in this Segment

12 Face Mask Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Player Strategies

13.3 Revenue Analysis

13.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Face Mask Market

13.4 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2020

13.4.1 Star

13.4.2 Emerging Leader

13.4.3 Pervasive

13.4.4 Participant

13.5 Competitive Benchmarking

13.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Sme Matrix, 2020

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Dynamic Companies

13.6.3 Responsive Companies

13.6.4 Starting Blocks

13.7 Key Market Developments

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Major Companies

14.1.1 3M Company

14.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.

14.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

14.1.4 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

14.1.5 Owens & Minor, Inc.

14.1.6 Ambu A/S

14.1.7 Molnlycke Health Care Ab

14.1.8 Cardinal Health, Inc.

14.1.9 Cantel Medical Corp.

14.1.10 Cntus-Sungjin Co. Ltd.

14.1.11 Irema Ireland

14.1.12 Makrite

14.1.13 Medline Industries, Inc.

14.1.14 Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co. Ltd.

14.1.15 Prestige Ameritech

14.1.16 Foss Performance Materials, LLC

14.2 Other Companies

14.2.1 Hakugen Earth Co. Ltd.

14.2.2 Kowa Company, Ltd.

14.2.3 Winner Medical Group Inc.

14.2.4 Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.5 Moldex-Metric, Inc.

14.2.6 Dach Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. Kg

14.2.7 Jiangsu Teyin Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd.

14.2.8 Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc.

14.2.9 Aero Pro Co. Ltd.

14.2.10 Cambridge Mask Co.

14.2.11 Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.12 Teleflex Incorporated

14.2.13 Byd Co. Ltd.

14.2.14 Sri Vishnu Disposables Private Limited

14.2.15 Bd

15 Appendix

