Worldwide Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring General Electric, Hitachi and Nikon Among Others

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market reached a value of US$ 658.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,015.6 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software are used to perform non-destructive testing (NDT) for uncovering subsurface defects in various industrial products. The x-ray inspection equipment aids in detecting hidden inconsistencies, flaws, cracks, and voids in a wide array of solid materials, such as plastic, rubber, silicone, metal, and composites, without harming the test item. On the other hand, the imaging software produces a clear image of the inspected location for evaluation by NDT inspectors and to maintain a record of the internal condition of the test piece. In recent years, industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software have gained traction in manufacturing facilities for quality control and risk management.
Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Trends:
Industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software assist in enhancing the production quality, determining the soundness of products or materials, and verifying the integrity of the internal structure. As a result, their emerging applications across various end use industries, including oil and gas, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace, automotive, construction, and food and beverage, represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for compact devices and the emerging trend of electronics miniaturization are augmenting the product demand for detailed inspection and quality analysis.
Additionally, the leading players are developing next-gen digital radiography (DR) machines integrated with flat-panel detectors (FPDs) to offer higher resolution and faster processing. This, in confluence with the introduction of computer tomography (CT) equipped with FPDs and other innovative technologies, is catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer demand for high-quality products and the increasing number of semiconductor fabrication plants are accelerating the product adoption rates. Other factors, including the rising oil and gas exploration activities, favorable government initiatives, stringent safety and quality standards, and ongoing research and development activities, are also creating a positive market outlook.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on image type, technology, offering and end use industry.
Breakup by Image Type:
- 2D
- 3D
- 4D
Breakup by Technology:
- Film-Based Imaging
- Digital Imaging
- Computed Tomography
- Computed Radiography
- Direct Radiography
Breakup by Offering:
- Equipment
- Software
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Oil and Gas
- Aerospace
- Food Industry and Construction
- Automotive and Manufacturing
- Energy and Power
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Carestream Health, DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Ltd., Nikon Corporation, North Star Imaging Inc. (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Olympus Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and YXLON International (Comet Holding).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the image type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Image Type
6.1 2D
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 3D
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 4D
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Film-Based Imaging
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Digital Imaging
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Key Segments
7.2.2.1 Computed Tomography
7.2.2.2 Computed Radiography
7.2.2.3 Direct Radiography
7.2.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Offering
8.1 Equipment
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Oil and Gas
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aerospace
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Food Industry and Construction
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Automotive and Manufacturing
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Energy and Power
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Semiconductor and Electronics
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Carestream Health
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 General Electric Company
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Hitachi Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Nikon Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 North Star Imaging Inc. (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Olympus Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 OMRON Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Rigaku Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 YXLON International (Comet Holding)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mc7xow
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.