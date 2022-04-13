The Worldwide Integrated Microwave Assembly Industry is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Microwave Assembly Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Amplifiers, Frequency Synthesizers, Oscillators), Frequency, Vertical (Avionics, Communication, Military & Defense) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The integrated microwave assembly market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 2.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the integrated microwave assembly market include the growing investment in military & defense vertical by countries around the world.
Ku-Band to have the largest market size of integrated microwave assembly market during the forecast period
With the rise in the use of IoT devices, the Ku-band segment is expected to gain high traction during the forecast period. The key takeaways of this band, such as faster connection speed, better bandwidth, and clear visuals and audio, make it an ideal solution for satellite communication. As the application of Ku-band is increasing in satellite communication, the market is expected to grow witness substantial growth in North America.
Communication vertical to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The integrated microwave assembly market for the communications vertical is expected to with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advancements in portable electronic technology have increased data consumption in the form of voice and data streaming, uploading, and downloading of videos. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for carrier frequencies to provide high-quality communication. The deployment and adoption of 5G infrastructure in the future are expected to lead carrier frequency operators to resort to microwave backhauls. Power amplifiers are used to cater to the requirements of microwave backhauls. Hence, the demand for integrated microwave assembly products in the communications vertical is expected to increase soon with the expansion of communication infrastructure across the globe.
APAC to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The integrated microwave assembly market in APAC is witnessing the highest growth as the demand for microwave products is rising from several manufacturing hubs in their manufacturing stages. Moreover, the military & defense vertical is improving its capabilities, fueling the demand for integrated microwave assembly products such as electronic warfare and radars. The integrated microwave assembly market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to the high investments by the government in the deployment and development of military & defense equipment and communication equipment for SATCOM applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Integrated Microwave Assembly Market
4.2 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Frequency
4.3 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Product
4.4 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market for Military & Defense Vertical, by Application and Region
4.5 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Region (2027)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Expenditure in Military & Defense Sector
5.2.1.2 Rising Penetration of Radio Frequency (Rf) Module Assembly for 5G and Telecommunications Verticals
5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Next-Generation Warfare Techniques
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development Costs Associated with Integrated Microwave Assembly
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Secure and Fast Satellite Communication
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Gallium Nitride (Gan) in Microwave Modules
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Device Complexity
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Integrated Microwave Assembly Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Integrated Microwave Assembly Manufacturers
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Advancements in Frequency Bands
5.8.2 5G in Space and Communication Vertical
5.8.3 Advancements in Warfare Technology
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.10.1 Utilization of Radio Frequencies by International Telecommunication Union
5.10.2 Federal Communications Commission (Fcc) Regulations
5.10.3 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (Rohs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Weee)
5.11 Trade Analysis and Tariff Analysis
5.11.1 Trade Analysis
5.11.1.1 Trade Data for Hs Code 854079
5.11.1.2 Trade Data for Hs Code 854081
5.11.2 Tariff Analysis
5.12 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
6 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Frequency Converters
6.2.1 APAC to Register Highest CAGR in Integrated Microwave Assembly Market for Frequency Converters
6.3 Frequency Synthesizers
6.3.1 North America to Hold Largest Share of Integrated Microwave Assembly Market for Frequency Synthesizers
6.4 Amplifiers
6.4.1 Power Amplifiers
6.4.1.1 High Adoption of Power Amplifiers in Military and Advanced Communication Applications to Drive Market Growth
6.4.2 Low Noise Amplifiers (Lnas)
6.4.2.1 Increased Demand for High-Speed Communication to Fuel Growth of Low Noise Amplifiers Sub-Segment
6.5 Oscillators
6.5.1 Ease of Integration with Other Receivers and Transmitters to Drive Market Growth
6.6 Transceivers
6.6.1 Increasing Installation of Transceivers in Communications Industry to Drive Market Growth
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Attenuators
6.7.1.1 Growing Demand for Attenuators in Electronic Warfare Applications to Drive Market Growth
6.7.2 Couplers
6.7.2.1 Growing Use of Couplers to Optimize Performance of Integrated Microwave Assembly Devices to Drive Market Growth
6.7.3 Mixers
6.7.3.1 Best-In-Class Isolation and Conversion Losses with Low Input Power Function of Mixers to Increase Their Demand in Communication Applications
6.7.4 Switches
6.7.4.1 Low Insertion Loss and High Port-To-Port Isolation Features to Fuel Demand for Switches
6.7.5 Filters
6.7.5.1 Increasing Shift Toward 5G Technology to Fuel Demand for Filters
7 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Frequency
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ku-Band
7.2.1 Ku-Band Segment Held Largest Market Share in 2021
7.3 C-Band
7.3.1 C-Band Segment Accounted for Significant Market Share in 2021
7.4 Ka-Band
7.4.1 Ka-Band Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
7.5 L-Band
7.5.1 L-Band Segment Held Significant Revenue Share of Overall Market in 2021
7.6 X-Band
7.6.1 X-Band Segment to Witness Healthy Growth During Forecast Period
7.7 S-Band
7.7.1 S-Band Segment to Grow at Substantial CAGR from 2022 to 2027
7.8 Other Bands
8 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Avionics
8.2.1 Increased Demand for Fast Data Transfer to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Military & Defense
8.3.1 Military & Defense Segment to Hold Significant Market Share in 2022
8.4 Communications
8.4.1 Developments in 5G Communication to Boost Market Growth
8.5 Others
9 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Top 4 Players-3-Year Company Revenue Analysis
10.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Pervasive
10.5.3 Emerging Leader
10.5.4 Participant
10.5.5 Company Footprint
10.6 Small and Medium Enterprise (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
10.6.1 Progressive Company
10.6.2 Responsive Company
10.6.3 Dynamic Company
10.6.4 Starting Block
10.7 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
11.2.1 Analog Devices
11.2.2 Teledyne Technologies
11.2.3 Qorvo
11.2.4 Macom
11.2.5 Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (Caes)
11.2.6 National Instruments
11.2.7 Cpi International
11.2.8 Narda-Miteq
11.2.9 Apitech
11.2.10 Integrated Microwave Corporation
11.3 Other Key Players
11.3.1 Kratos Defense and Security Solution
11.3.2 Mercury Systems
11.3.3 Wenzel Associates
11.3.4 Ttm Technologies
11.3.5 Akon
11.3.6 Microwave Dynamics (Md)
11.3.7 Rapidtek
11.3.8 Linwave Technology
11.3.9 Em Research
11.3.10 Sylatech
11.3.11 Erzia Technologies
11.3.12 Triton Services
11.3.13 Wolfspeed
11.3.14 Arralis
11.3.15 Vectrawave
12 Appendix
