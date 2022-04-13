The Worldwide Integrated Microwave Assembly Industry is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Microwave Assembly Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Amplifiers, Frequency Synthesizers, Oscillators), Frequency, Vertical (Avionics, Communication, Military & Defense) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The integrated microwave assembly market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 2.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the integrated microwave assembly market include the growing investment in military & defense vertical by countries around the world.



Ku-Band to have the largest market size of integrated microwave assembly market during the forecast period



With the rise in the use of IoT devices, the Ku-band segment is expected to gain high traction during the forecast period. The key takeaways of this band, such as faster connection speed, better bandwidth, and clear visuals and audio, make it an ideal solution for satellite communication. As the application of Ku-band is increasing in satellite communication, the market is expected to grow witness substantial growth in North America.



Communication vertical to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The integrated microwave assembly market for the communications vertical is expected to with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advancements in portable electronic technology have increased data consumption in the form of voice and data streaming, uploading, and downloading of videos. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for carrier frequencies to provide high-quality communication. The deployment and adoption of 5G infrastructure in the future are expected to lead carrier frequency operators to resort to microwave backhauls. Power amplifiers are used to cater to the requirements of microwave backhauls. Hence, the demand for integrated microwave assembly products in the communications vertical is expected to increase soon with the expansion of communication infrastructure across the globe.



APAC to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The integrated microwave assembly market in APAC is witnessing the highest growth as the demand for microwave products is rising from several manufacturing hubs in their manufacturing stages. Moreover, the military & defense vertical is improving its capabilities, fueling the demand for integrated microwave assembly products such as electronic warfare and radars. The integrated microwave assembly market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to the high investments by the government in the deployment and development of military & defense equipment and communication equipment for SATCOM applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Integrated Microwave Assembly Market

4.2 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Frequency

4.3 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Product

4.4 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market for Military & Defense Vertical, by Application and Region

4.5 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Region (2027)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Expenditure in Military & Defense Sector

5.2.1.2 Rising Penetration of Radio Frequency (Rf) Module Assembly for 5G and Telecommunications Verticals

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Next-Generation Warfare Techniques

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development Costs Associated with Integrated Microwave Assembly

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Secure and Fast Satellite Communication

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Gallium Nitride (Gan) in Microwave Modules

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Device Complexity

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Integrated Microwave Assembly Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Integrated Microwave Assembly Manufacturers

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Advancements in Frequency Bands

5.8.2 5G in Space and Communication Vertical

5.8.3 Advancements in Warfare Technology

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Utilization of Radio Frequencies by International Telecommunication Union

5.10.2 Federal Communications Commission (Fcc) Regulations

5.10.3 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (Rohs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Weee)

5.11 Trade Analysis and Tariff Analysis

5.11.1 Trade Analysis

5.11.1.1 Trade Data for Hs Code 854079

5.11.1.2 Trade Data for Hs Code 854081

5.11.2 Tariff Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Frequency Converters

6.2.1 APAC to Register Highest CAGR in Integrated Microwave Assembly Market for Frequency Converters

6.3 Frequency Synthesizers

6.3.1 North America to Hold Largest Share of Integrated Microwave Assembly Market for Frequency Synthesizers

6.4 Amplifiers

6.4.1 Power Amplifiers

6.4.1.1 High Adoption of Power Amplifiers in Military and Advanced Communication Applications to Drive Market Growth

6.4.2 Low Noise Amplifiers (Lnas)

6.4.2.1 Increased Demand for High-Speed Communication to Fuel Growth of Low Noise Amplifiers Sub-Segment

6.5 Oscillators

6.5.1 Ease of Integration with Other Receivers and Transmitters to Drive Market Growth

6.6 Transceivers

6.6.1 Increasing Installation of Transceivers in Communications Industry to Drive Market Growth

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Attenuators

6.7.1.1 Growing Demand for Attenuators in Electronic Warfare Applications to Drive Market Growth

6.7.2 Couplers

6.7.2.1 Growing Use of Couplers to Optimize Performance of Integrated Microwave Assembly Devices to Drive Market Growth

6.7.3 Mixers

6.7.3.1 Best-In-Class Isolation and Conversion Losses with Low Input Power Function of Mixers to Increase Their Demand in Communication Applications

6.7.4 Switches

6.7.4.1 Low Insertion Loss and High Port-To-Port Isolation Features to Fuel Demand for Switches

6.7.5 Filters

6.7.5.1 Increasing Shift Toward 5G Technology to Fuel Demand for Filters

7 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Frequency

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ku-Band

7.2.1 Ku-Band Segment Held Largest Market Share in 2021

7.3 C-Band

7.3.1 C-Band Segment Accounted for Significant Market Share in 2021

7.4 Ka-Band

7.4.1 Ka-Band Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.5 L-Band

7.5.1 L-Band Segment Held Significant Revenue Share of Overall Market in 2021

7.6 X-Band

7.6.1 X-Band Segment to Witness Healthy Growth During Forecast Period

7.7 S-Band

7.7.1 S-Band Segment to Grow at Substantial CAGR from 2022 to 2027

7.8 Other Bands

8 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Avionics

8.2.1 Increased Demand for Fast Data Transfer to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Military & Defense

8.3.1 Military & Defense Segment to Hold Significant Market Share in 2022

8.4 Communications

8.4.1 Developments in 5G Communication to Boost Market Growth

8.5 Others

9 Integrated Microwave Assembly Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Top 4 Players-3-Year Company Revenue Analysis

10.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Pervasive

10.5.3 Emerging Leader

10.5.4 Participant

10.5.5 Company Footprint

10.6 Small and Medium Enterprise (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.6.1 Progressive Company

10.6.2 Responsive Company

10.6.3 Dynamic Company

10.6.4 Starting Block

10.7 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Analog Devices

11.2.2 Teledyne Technologies

11.2.3 Qorvo

11.2.4 Macom

11.2.5 Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (Caes)

11.2.6 National Instruments

11.2.7 Cpi International

11.2.8 Narda-Miteq

11.2.9 Apitech

11.2.10 Integrated Microwave Corporation

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Kratos Defense and Security Solution

11.3.2 Mercury Systems

11.3.3 Wenzel Associates

11.3.4 Ttm Technologies

11.3.5 Akon

11.3.6 Microwave Dynamics (Md)

11.3.7 Rapidtek

11.3.8 Linwave Technology

11.3.9 Em Research

11.3.10 Sylatech

11.3.11 Erzia Technologies

11.3.12 Triton Services

11.3.13 Wolfspeed

11.3.14 Arralis

11.3.15 Vectrawave

12 Appendix

