Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence 2022: Annual Access to 45 Country Databooks, 5 Databases & Quarterly Round-up Covering Key Strategies, Trends, Drivers and Risks

The Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Subscription provides access to the following reports and services:
- Access to Country Databases / Databooks: 45 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)
- Regional (4 regions) and Global Databases / Databooks: 5 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)
- Regional (4 regions) and Global Insight Briefs: Quarterly round up covering key strategies, trends, drivers and risks
- Weekly Insight Briefs: One insight brief every week
- Consulting Hours: 200 Consulting / customized research hours
- Analyst Support
Scope
Each country, regional and global reports in this subscription offering provide a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics.
With over 100 KPIs, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
- Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
- Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
- Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
- Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
- Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Countries Covered
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Philippines
- Poland
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
