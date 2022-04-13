ñol

Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence 2022: Annual Access to 45 Country Databooks, 5 Databases & Quarterly Round-up Covering Key Strategies, Trends, Drivers and Risks

by Globe Newswire
April 13, 2022 5:58 AM | 3 min read

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Subscription provides access to the following reports and services:

  • Access to Country Databases / Databooks: 45 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)
  • Regional (4 regions) and Global Databases / Databooks: 5 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)
  • Regional (4 regions) and Global Insight Briefs: Quarterly round up covering key strategies, trends, drivers and risks
  • Weekly Insight Briefs: One insight brief every week
  • Consulting Hours: 200 Consulting / customized research hours
  • Analyst Support

Scope

Each country, regional and global reports in this subscription offering provide a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics.

With over 100 KPIs, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

  • Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
    • By Open Loop Gift Card
    • By Closed Loop Gift Card
  • Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
    • By Retail Consumer Segment
    • By Corporate Consumer Segment
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail
  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast


Countries Covered

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Kenya
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Vietnam


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guno6j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

