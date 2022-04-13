Insights on the Mining Chemicals Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Chevron Phillips Chemicals, Huntsman International and Solvay Among Others

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mining chemicals market is expected to have a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The rising usage of mining chemicals in mineral processing and wastewater treatment is expected to increase the market growth.
Key Highlights
- The key driving factors responsible for the rising demand for mining chemicals are rising mining activities in Asia-Pacific and North America, and the increasing demand of specialty chemicals in mining processes.
- Stringent environmental regulations are the key restraint that may slow down the growth of the market.
- Increasing investments and new mining projects in Africa is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.
- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Rising Use of Mining Chemicals in Mineral Processing
- Mining chemicals aid the mining and mineral processing industries to attain maximum efficiency through improved selectivity, higher recovery while providing environmental benefits.
- A large number of reagents usually referred to as "Modifying agents" are used in the flotation of sulfide ores. This is especially true in the case of complex ores, where two or more valuable minerals have to be separated from each other.
- Sulfuric acid is a chemical used in copper mining. It is also a byproduct of many kinds of mining, it is mixed with water and heavy metals to form acid mine drainage.
- Canada's mining industry is the leading global producer of potash and is ranked among the top five producers of aluminum, diamonds, gemstones, gold, indium, niobium, platinum group metals, titanium concentrate, and uranium.
- With the growing mining and processing activities across the world, the consumption of mining chemicals has also been increasing simultaneously.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period
- In Asia-Pacific, countries have been significantly investing in the mining sector, majorly focusing on minerals, such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are widely used in battery technologies. These nations seek to dominate the market in the future, as the world is moving toward more clean-tech economies with batteries being one of the major markets.
- With the launch of the National Mineral Policy 2019 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021. India opens an opportunity for investors looking to invest in the metal industry in India.
- According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India achieved an FDI equity inflow of USD 4,747.24 million in metallurgical industries and mining from April 2014 to March 2019.
- The board of directors of state-owned CIL has approved 32 coal-mining projects in the financial year 2021, indicating an incremental capital investment of around INR 47,300 crore.
- Mining production in China increased by 7.30% in December 2021 over the same month in 2020.
- The rising infrastructural development and ease in government policies and regulations in India and China are likely to increase the demand for specialty chemicals in mining activities in this region.
- The demand for mining chemicals shall further rise with rapid industrialization and rising expenditure on infrastructure projects in railways, roads & highways.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- AECI
- Arkema
- BASF SE
- Betachem (Pty) Ltd
- Chevron Phillips Chemicals Co. Ltd
- Clariant AG
- CP Kelco US Inc.
- CTC Mining (Tennant Chemicals Company Limited)
- Ecolab
- FMC Corporation
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kemira
- NASACO
- Orica Limited
- Qingdao Ruchang Mining Industry Co. Ltd
- Sasol
- SNF
- Solvay
- SUEZ
- The Chemours Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Mining Activities in Asia-Pacific and North America
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Specialty Chemicals in Mining Processes
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Function
5.1.1 Flotation Chemicals
5.1.1.1 Collectors
5.1.1.2 Depressants
5.1.1.3 Flocculants
5.1.1.4 Frothers
5.1.1.5 Disperants
5.1.2 Extraction Chemicals
5.1.2.1 Diluents
5.1.2.2 Extractants
5.1.3 Grinding Aids
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Mineral Processing
5.2.2 Wastewater Treatment
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)**/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Investments and New Mining Projects in Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri1qpi
