Industrial Gases Market Size to Hit USD 148.16 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2%

Pune, India, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Gases market size is projected to reach USD 148.16 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The global Industrial Gases market size was USD 91.29 billion in 2021. Market is set to gain traction from the high demand for crude oil and the urgent need to refine it for usage in various applications. At the same time, the expansion of the oil and gas industry would affect growth positively. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the total imports of crude oil in 2019 were 6,801,000 barrels per day (b/d). Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a report, titled, Industrial Gases Market, 2021-2028.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Facilities and Unavailability of Laborers to Impact Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the unavailability of laborers and low demand for industrial gases from end-users because of the complete shutdown of manufacturing facilities and nationwide lockdown measures. Besides, the usage of crude oil has reduced drastically because of the pandemic, thereby creating very less prices of the same. Our research reports will help you overcome this situation by choosing the right strategy.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 148.16 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 88.05 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 280 Segments covered By Gas Type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Growth Drivers Surging Investments in Electronics and Metallurgy Industries to Boost Growth Oxygen Segments Earned 28.4% Share in 2020





Market Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Investments in Electronics and Metallurgy Industries to Boost Growth

Rising investments in electronics, metallurgy, food & beverages, and mining & metal sectors, especially in developing countries worldwide are set to propel the industrial gases market growth in the upcoming years. According to the World Investment Report 2018, for instance, in 2017, Asia Pacific invested approximately USD 476 billion of inflow from foreign direct investment. It was primarily focused on Singapore and China. However, the transportation, storage, and manufacturing of industrial gases revolve around numerous stringent governmental norms. It may hamper growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization to Help Asia Pacific Grow Significantly

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 28.31 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing industrialization and urbanization. Besides, the surging usage of industrial gases in the power, oil & gas, and healthcare industries is set to drive growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow because of the expansion of the food & beverage industry. Additionally, the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry would spur growth in this region.

Segmentation-

Oxygen Segments Earned 28.4% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the gas type, the market is divided into oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, argon, and others. Out of these, the oxygen segment generated 28.4% in terms of the industrial gases market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage in a wide range of industries, such as petroleum, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, chemicals, and healthcare.

Report Coverage-

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current size of the industrial gases industry. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.





A list of prominent manufacturers operating in the global market:

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products (United States)

Linde (Ireland)

Matheson Tri-Gas (United States)

Messer Group (Germany)

Gulf Cryo (Kuwait)

BASF (United States)

Southern Company Gas (United States)

Universal Industrial Gases (United States)

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (India)

Bhuruka gases ltd (India)

Concorde-Corodex Group (UAE)

Dubai Industrial Gases (UAE)

Bristol Gases (UAE)

Competitive Landscape-

Key Participants Focus on Gaining New Contracts to Supply Their In-house Products

The market contains numerous renowned companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge. Most of them are focusing on bagging new contracts from reputed organizations for providing their in-house industrial gases. Below are the two latest industry developments:

March 2021: Echo Energy Plc won two new contracts for selling industrial gases at considerable premiums. Both contracts have a timeline of 12 months and the company will begin selling gases from May 2021.

April 2020: Air Liquide signed 11 new agreements with its industrial merchant customers. It would supply hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen for 10 years to its customers. This way, the company will be able to compete in the market.





Global Industrial Gases Market Segmentation:

By Gas Type:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Hydrogen

Argon

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Coolant

Carbonation

Cryogenic

Cutting & Welding

Laboratory

Air Separation

Others

By End User:

Metallurgy

Healthcare

Chemical

Food and beverage

Oil & Gas

Power

Pulp and Paper

Electronics

Water Treatment

Mining

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





