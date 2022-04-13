Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Size Worth $68.34Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Hematological Cancer, Brain Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, and Others), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Oral, and Others), Drug Class (HER2 Inhibitor, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor, PARP Inhibitor, Kinase Inhibitor, and Others), Product (Branded and Generic & Biosimilar), and End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinic, and Others)", the global metastatic cancer drug market growth is driven by the prevalence of metastatic cancer, government support for the development of new cancer drugs, and rising developments and strategic collaborations. However, the high cost of oncology drugs is expected to hamper the market growth.





Metastatic Cancer Drug Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AbbVie Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; Novartis AG; ASTRAZENECA PLC.; Eli Lilly and Company; MERCK KGaA; and Pfizer Inc. (Arena Pharmaceutical GmbH) are the leading companies operating in the global metastatic cancer drug market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2022, AbbVie announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for the investigation of telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.

In January 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the European Commission (EC) approved Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) with tumor cell PD-L1 expression.





On March 23, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration approved a product named Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan, Advanced Accelerator Applications USA, Inc., a Novartis company) for the treatment of adult patients suffering from prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with androgen receptor (AR) pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy.

In October 2021, Roche announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the launch of VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as a companion diagnostic test for Tecentriq, advancing the company's commitment to guiding clinical decision making through innovative, high-quality assays that improve patient access to personalized healthcare.

In 2020, North America dominated the metastatic cancer drug market. The US held the largest share of the market in this region. This growth is attributed to the augmenting prevalence of cancer and the presence of the technologically advanced pharmaceutical industry and increasing pharmaceutical activities. For instance, as per the data published by the US FDA, in November 2021, human drug regulatory activities accounted for the highest budget allocation (33%) of the FDA's budget (US$ 6.1 billion).

Furthermore, the North America metastatic cancer drug market is expected to hold the largest share over the next seven years due to the increasing geriatric population, new product launches in the region, and surging healthcare expenditure. For instance, as published by the US Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the national health spending of the US grew 9.7% to US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and accounted for 19.7% of gross domestic product (GDP). Thus, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the metastatic cancer drug market.

Cancer is one of the health conditions that significantly impact societies worldwide. According to the data provided by the National Institute of Cancer, in 2020, 1,806,590 people had cancer in the US, while 606,520 people died from cancer. According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, in 2020, 18,100 cases were active worldwide.

Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that 10,000 deaths were due to cancer, or 1 in 6 deaths globally. The most common cancer types are lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, rectum cancer, and prostate cancer. The condition develops in 400,000 children every year. Carcinogenic infections—including Helicobacter pylori, hepatitis B virus, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis C virus, and Epstein-Barr virus—caused 13% of cancer cases in 2018 globally. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) projects that the number of new cancer cases and cancer-related deaths worldwide will grow 1.6–1.7 fold by 2040 to reach 29.5 million and from 16.4 million in 2018.





Further, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, in 2021, 290,560 people (287,850 women and 2,710 men) in the US were diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. Breast cancer in females has now surpassed lung cancer and is recognized as the most common cancer type across the world. Approximately 2,261,419 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Among all the observations recorded about cancer in the US over the past several decades, one statistic has remained unchanged: Metastatic cancer accounts for up to 90% of cancer deaths each year. These numbers have motivated doctors and researchers to find new ways to treat metastasis, which occurs when cancer spreads beyond its point of origin. In the US, 6% of women were diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in the first diagnosis. This rise in the prevalence of metastatic cancer is driving the metastatic cancer drug market growth.

Metastatic Cancer Drug Market: Segmental Overview

Based on cancer type, the metastatic cancer drug market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, hematological cancer, brain cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the metastatic cancer drug market is segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, oral, and others. The intravenous segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on drug class, the metastatic cancer drug market is segmented into HER2 inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, kinase inhibitors, and others. The PARP inhibitors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. However, the HER2 inhibitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the metastatic cancer drug market is bifurcated into branded and, generics and biosimilars. The branded segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. However, the generics & biosimilars segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.





Based on end user, the metastatic cancer drug market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, whereas the specialty clinic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Early reports from regional analyses suggest that biopsies, surgical referrals, and even emergency department visits were lower for a number of months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus to either patients or health care workers within their practice, providers postponed elective and preventive visits, such as annual physical visits, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits, wherever possible. Many patients also started avoiding visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes and risk exposure. Such factors postponed the treatment sessions of patients with metastatic cancer. As a result, the demand for cancer drugs slowed down during the peak pandemic crisis. However, the metastatic cancer drug market is expected to remain attractive in the long run.

Moreover, the decrease or avoidance of hospitals visits has significantly increased the incidences of metastatic cancer. In terms of screening, it is expected that interruptions in programs will harm future cancer survival. This initiative will be picked up in the coming years. For instance, data from CIHI show a 25% reduction in diagnostic imaging and a 20% reduction in the number of cancer surgeries in the first six months of the pandemic.





















