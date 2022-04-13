CGR Insights: CEOs of RNW, VKIN, AMPS, VST on Growth in Green Energy

NAPLES, Fla., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Gains Report, a leading firm providing research for retail investors, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs: ReNew Energy Global plc. RNW, Viking Energy Group, Inc. VKIN, Vistra VST, and Altus Power, Inc. AMPS.
Today's green energy companies are in place to disrupt the energy market as we know it. Capital Gains Report has curated some of the most impactful quotes recently made by leaders in this space:
ReNew RNW CEO Sumant Sinha says RNW "provides the lowest cost and emission-free 24 X 7 renewable electricity."
ReNew Power RNW, India's leading renewable energy company, has finalized a partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The agreement will see Japan-based Mitsui take 49% stake in the company's round-the-clock ‘RTC' project. ReNew signed 400 MW RTC PPA last year to supply electricity to Solar Energy Corporation of India ‘SECI', for the 400 MW PPA, the company will install 1,300 MW of renewable energy capacity and up to 100 MWh of battery storage.
ReNew RNW CEO Sumant Sinha said of the project, "The RTC project, the first-of-its-kind in India, provides the lowest cost and emission-free 24 X 7 renewable electricity. We are proud to partner with Mitsui, a leading global conglomerate, to support India's green energy transition and look forward to strengthening this partnership in the future."
Mitsui to invest in ReNew's Round-The-Clock Project
https://capitalgainsreport.com/2022/04/06/mitsui-to-invest-in-renew-powers-round-the-clock-project/
Viking Energy Group VKIN CEO James Doris: "We are well positioned to assist with the power generation needs of commercial and industrial organizations while at the same time helping them reduce their carbon footprint to satisfy regulatory requirements and follow best ESG-practices."
Viking Energy Group VKIN, a green clean energy sector operator, continues aggressive acquisitions within the clean energy space. In Q2 the company picked up where it left off in Q1. Its licensor ESG Clean Energy, LLC ‘ESG' recently acquired a U.S. Patent related to carbon capture technology, VKIN has licensing rights to the company's technology in Canada and 25 locations in the US.
VKIN's Ready-To-Market Strategy at Work
VKIN's catalyst is that it continues to add ‘ready-to-market' products that demonstrate a commitment to innovation, sustainable technologies and carbon footprint reduction. Investors may want to place VKIN stock on their Watch Lists as it grows its green energy assets. It is acquiring a diverse portfolio of strategic technologies that make the Company more valuable in clean energy.
VKIN is far more than a single-play energy firm owning $96 million in oil and gas assets. It is an operational and versatile company with ownership rights over several green clean energy-related unique solutions ready-to-market firms.
— It has just received a new valuable U.S. Patent (No. 11,286,832) relating to the intellectual property and other rights licensed by Viking from ESG involving a Bottoming Cycle Power System related to its carbon capture technology. It marks numerous advanced power generation technologies it owns.
This patent is related to allowing natural gas to maintain high energy throughout the carbon capture process. It is environmentally friendly as it captures carbon. VKIN's ESG patent rights are exclusive for all of Canada and non-exclusive for up to 25 locations within the United States.
Read more about Viking Energy Group's 2022 highlights:
https://capitalgainsreport.com/2022/04/11/viking-energy-group-otcmkts-vkin-fast-growing-clean-green-energy-play%ef%bf%bc/
Altus Power AMPS Co-CEO Lars Norell on, "first-of-its-kind partnership"
Trammell Crow Company (TCC), the nation's largest commercial real estate developer, and Altus Power, Inc. AMPS, a leading clean electrification company, announced a strategic partnership to bring Altus Power's clean electrification solutions to TCC's real estate development projects.
Altus Power CEO Lars Norell stated, "We are excited about this first-of-its-kind partnership to bring clean electrification to the nation's largest commercial real estate development platform. This partnership underscores the significant opportunity that is available in the commercial and industrial solar market, and we look forward to working with other real estate owners, developers and occupiers to accelerate their transition to a lower carbon footprint."
Altus Power AMPS and Trammell Crow Form Strategic Partnership
https://capitalgainsreport.com/2022/03/29/trammell-crow-company-and-altus-power-form-strategic-partnership-to-bring-clean-electrification-solutions-to-real-estate-development-projects/
Vistra VST newly appointed CEO Jim Burke on his transition from CFO to CEO.
"I am incredibly honored and humbled to assume the responsibility of leading Vistra," said Burke. "I am grateful to Curt (Morgan, former CEO) for his guidance and support, and I appreciate the confidence that he and the board have in me. Vistra is my home, and I look forward to working with our extraordinary team to build on our successes and capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."
Vistra President Jim Burke to Become Company's Chief Executive Officer
https://capitalgainsreport.com/2022/03/22/vistra-president-jim-burke-to-become-companys-chief-executive-officer/
CAPITAL GAINS REPORT
Capital Gains Report is a leading firm providing research for retail investors, through industry reports, CEO interviews, podcasts and more www.CapitalGainsReport.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context.
CONTACT:
Mark McKelvie
