Worldwide Imaging Biomarkers Industry to 2027 - Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Aids in Growth

The global Imaging Biomarkers Market size reached $6,642 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

A biomarker is a biological molecule found in tissue, blood, or other body fluids, which marks the presence of a normal or an abnormal process, or of a condition or disease. An imaging biomarker is a biologic feature, or biomarker detectable in an image. In medicine, an imaging biomarker is a feature of an image relevant to a patient's diagnosis. Imaging biomarkers (IBs) are vital in the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer and other diseases.

Clinical TNM stage, objective response, and left ventricular ejection fraction are all IBs utilized in cancer treatment. Imaging biomarkers are used for the real visualization of medication pharmacodynamics effects and treatment responses. It is essential for ensuring patient safety and determining the efficacy of a treatment. Imaging biomarkers offer non-invasive methods that can be used in both labs and clinics. The rise in illness awareness, greater screening and awareness among patients, and technological breakthroughs such as virtualization of imaging biomarkers and big data technologies and increased service improvements are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market for the period 2022-2027.



Report Coverage

The report: Global Imaging Biomarkers Market - Forecast (2022-2027)" covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the Global Imaging Biomarkers Market.



By Technology: Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography (CT), Single-Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT), and Others.



By Application: Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery and Development, Molecular Diagnostics, Drug Formulation, Disease Diagnosis, Forensic Applications, and Others.



By Geography: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom (U.K.), France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan India, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America), and Rest of the World (the Middle East, and Africa).



Key Takeaways

Geographically, the North America Imaging Biomarkers Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021, and it is poised to dominate over the period 2022-2027 owing to the growing focus on technological advancements like virtualization of imaging biomarkers, and technologies like Big Data in the region.

The ability to enable the characterization of patient populations to which new drugs reach intended targets is driving the Drug Discovery and Development segment. However, the difficulties in developing reliable imaging biomarkers are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market.

In addition, according to the Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures Report, more than 5.8 million persons in America suffered from dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease in 2019, with the majority of patients being over 75 years old, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Imaging Biomarkers Market report.

Market Drivers

Rising Incidences Of Chronic Diseases Such As Cancer, Including Lung, Liver, And Stomach Cancer Aids In Market Growth:



The demand for Imaging Biomarkers is growing owing to the rising number of cancer cases, as Imaging biomarkers (IBs) are essential in the treatment of cancer patients. Clinical TNM stage, objective response, and left ventricular ejection fraction are all IBs utilized in cancer daily. Biomarkers like CT, MRI, PET, and ultrasonography are widely employed in cancer research and medication development. The rising number of cancer cases is predicted to increase the demand for improved personalized cancer medicines to treat patients effectively, which is propelling the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market.



The Recognition Of Imaging Biomarkers To Play A Larger Role In The Future Of Tailored Medicine Is Boosting The Market Growth:



Imaging Biomarkers, which use genomic data to help forecast certain health conditions, are well-known in the healthcare business and have paved the way for a new era of personalized medicine. These biomarkers help frontline clinicians improve patient care in ways that lead to preventive measures, such as predicting the likelihood of developing certain types of cancer, but they also help life science companies find research study candidates who are most likely to succeed when given a specific therapy. Imaging biomarkers that are developed through the science of radionics are playing a larger role in the future of tailored medicine development are now recognized in the business, which is driving the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market.



Market Challenge:



Difficulties In Developing Reliable Imaging Biomarker Is Hindering The Market Growth:



The lack of precise, non-invasive, image-based tissue characterization; the micro resolution, which allows for earlier identification of a lesion, a microscopic metastasis (less than 0.2mm), or the exact borders of a detected lesion is restricting the market growth. The development of reliable imaging biomarkers is fraught with difficulties. It necessitates proving that one or more functional metrics accurately reflect the biology of interest, as well as identifying a measurement procedure that can be used in a consistent and repeatable manner.

The measurement method's specification can be difficult, like in the case of MRI, where there are many experimental variables. The signal's influence, as a result, optimizing and then standardizing the task of developing functional imaging measurement methods is difficult, which is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers market.



Global Imaging Biomarkers Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Global Imaging Biomarkers Market. Global Imaging Biomarkers Market top 10 companies are:

Siemens Healthineers ICON Plc Invicro LLC Median Technologies PI Solutions Group GmbH IXICO plc Bioxydyn Ltd. Zionexa Imabiotech BRAINOMIX

