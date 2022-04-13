Ski Gear & Equipment Market Worth USD 8287.1 million by 2022-2028 | Growth Rate, Size, Shares, Revenue, Price, Sales | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends | Top Countries, Key Players, Business Strategies

Pune, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ski Gear & Equipment market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Ski Gear & Equipment. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Ski Gear & Equipment market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.



Ski Gear & Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others. The global Ski Gear & Equipment market size is projected to reach USD 8287.1 million by 2028, from USD 6277 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2028.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Ski Gear & Equipment market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

Descente

Atomic

Rossignol

Decathlon

Goldwin

Head

K2 Sports

Burton

Helly Hansen

Fischer

DC

Scott

Smith Optics

Swix

The major players in global Ski Gear & Equipment market include Descente, Atomic, Rossignol, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market.

Market Segmentation:

Ski Gear & Equipment market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Ski Gear & Equipment report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Others

Segment by Application

Alpine

Nordic

Others

Skis & Snowboard is the main type, with a share about 30%. Alpine is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Europe and North America are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

