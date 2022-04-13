United Kingdom Food to Go Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Food to Go Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Food to Go Market Report 2022 is the definitive report on the sector, covering food to go sold in both retail and foodservice.
This forward-looking report includes market forecasts out to 2025, as well as consumer insight from an Eating and Drinking Out Panel, which covers grab and go, takeaway, delivery and dine-in (when available).
The sudden shift from a highly transient, on-the-go society, to one with restrictions placed on movement, has had a catastrophic impact on the UK food to go market over the last 18-24 months.
However, with restrictions easing and the work from home guidance ending, operators and suppliers should feel positive about the future of FTG, a market that has remained well insulated from the main threats of coronavirus.
Get a grip on the future of one of the most resilient channels of the UK food and drink market, as the publisher takes a detailed look at growth drivers and inhibitors on the horizon, as well as market growth and turnover forecasts to 2025
Key Topics Covered:
Market update
- What is the value of the market and how has the market recovered?
- What is the breakdown of the market by subchannel?
- What is food to go's share of the total eating out market?
- What are the key growth drivers and inhibitors impacting the food to go market?
Competitive landscape
- Who are the top 10 players in the food go market and how are they performing?How have they performed?
- Breakdown of the key players in the market across sub channels
- New concepts and initiatives at an operator level
- Price analysis on leading food to go operators
- New product analysis through bespoke analysis
Consumer insight
- Key Eating & Drinking Out Panel metrics by food to go occasions
- Who is the food to go consumer?
- What channels are winning at food to go?
- What foods are key at food to go occasions and how does this vary by channel?
- What drinks are key at food to go occasions and how does this vary by channel?
- What is food to go's share of the total eating out market occasions?
- How do occasions, missions and products consumed vary by channel and day-part?
Growth opportunities
- What are the mega trends shaping the total market?
- How are mega trends interacting with the food to go market?
- How can food to go operators and suppliers win in food to go?
Future outlook
- What are the growth forecasts to 2025?
- Breakdown of future forecasts by sub-channel
- What are the future growth drivers and inhibitors?
