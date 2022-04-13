The exosome research market is valued at an estimated USD 144 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 661 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.6%

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Exosome Research Market by Product and services, Indication, Application, Manufacturing Services, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751085/?utm_source=GNW
Based on product and service, the exosomes market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and services.The kits & reagents segment is further divided into antibodies, isolation, purification, quantitation kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents.
Circulating exosomal microRNAs (miRNAs) have emerged as valuable biomarker candidates, making it imperative to characterize these exosomes carefully.This has propelled the use of these entities in exosome research to develop easy-to-use kits and reagents.
Additionally, isolation and purification are critical steps in exosome research protocols, contributing to their large-scale adoption in the market.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the exosome research market.
The Asia Pacific exosome research market is registered to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, infrastructural developments, and penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in Asian countries such as India and China offer significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of exosomes.
North America: The North America region accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market
North America accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market.The US is the key revenue contributor to the North American exosome research market.
The high prevalence of cancer coupled with the increasing demand for early and effective disease diagnosis and treatment is the key factor driving market growth in the US.
Breakdown of primaries
The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:
• By Respondent– Supply Side- 40%, Demand Side- 60%
• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs & Directors--30%, Managers - 45%
• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 10%, MEA- 5%
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Bio-Techne (US), System Biosciences, LLC. (US), NX PharmaGen (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited (UK), NanoSomiX (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada) are some of the leading players operating in the global exosome research market.
Research Coverage:
The report segments the exosome research market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), Product & Service (Kits & Reagents (Antibodies, Isolation, Purification, Quantitation Kits & Reagents, Other Kits & Reagents), Instruments, Services), Indication (Cancer (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancers), Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Other Cancers), Application (Biomarkers, Vaccine Development, Tissue Regeneration, and Other Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories).
The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the exosome research market.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the exosome research market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
