FINAL RESULT OF NETFLIX, INC.'S VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN NEXT GAMES CORPORATION; NETFLIX, INC. COMPLETES THE TENDER OFFER AND COMMENCES A SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD

Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix" or the "Offeror) and Next Games Corporation ("Next Games" or the "Company") announced on March 2, 2022 the entry into a combination agreement, pursuant to which the Offeror has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares (the "Shares) and stock options (the "Stock Options") in the Company that are not held by the Company or its subsidiary (the "Tender Offer"). The offer period under the Tender Offer commenced on March 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on April 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the completion of the Tender Offer is subject to, among other things, the Tender Offer having been validly accepted with respect to Shares representing, together with any Shares otherwise held by the Offeror prior to the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer, more than 90 percent of the Shares and voting rights of the Company, calculated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act") governing the right and obligation to commence compulsory redemption proceedings, on a fully diluted basis or the fulfilment of the condition being waived by the Offeror.

The Offeror has today published the following information:

According to the final result of the Tender Offer, the 28,238,797 Shares tendered in the Tender Offer represent approximately 94.0 percent of all the Shares and voting rights carried by the Shares. In addition, 100 percent of the Stock Options have been tendered in the Tender Offer, which implies, together with the tendered Shares, a holding of approximately 94.5 percent of all the Shares and voting rights carried by the Shares on a fully diluted basis. As all conditions to complete the Tender Offer have been fulfilled, the Offeror accepts the Shares and Stock Options tendered and will complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions.

The offer price will be paid to each shareholder and holder of Stock Options who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, on or about April 14, 2022. The offer price will be paid in accordance with the payment procedures described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The actual time of receipt of the payment to each shareholder and holder of Stock Options will depend on the schedules for payment transactions between financial institutions and the agreements, if any, between the shareholder or holder of Stock Options and its account operator, custodian or nominee.

In order to allow also the remaining shareholders the possibility to accept the Tender Offer, the Offeror has decided to commence a subsequent offer period for the Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer (the "Subsequent Offer Period"). The Subsequent Offer Period will commence on April 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on April 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). During the Subsequent Offer Period, the Tender Offer can be accepted in accordance with the acceptance procedure described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. All acceptances will be binding and cannot be withdrawn. Further instructions can be obtained from Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch by sending an email to nextgames-offer@danskebank.com.

The Offeror will announce the preliminary percentage of the Shares validly tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period on or about April 29, 2022 and the final percentage on or about May 3, 2022. The offer price will be paid to each shareholder who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender Offer during the Subsequent Offer Period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, on or about May 4, 2022. The offer price will be paid in accordance with the payment procedures described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The actual time of receipt of the payment to each shareholder will depend on the schedules for payment transactions between financial institutions and the agreements, if any, between the shareholder and its account operator, custodian or nominee.

As communicated earlier, the Offeror intends to apply for the shares in Next Games to be delisted from First North Growth Market Finland maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("First North") as soon as permitted and reasonably practicable under applicable laws and regulations and the rules First North. As the Offeror's holding in Next Games will exceed 90 per cent of the Shares and voting rights of the Company, the Offeror will initiate compulsory redemption proceedings to acquire the remaining Shares in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act.

The Offeror may acquire Shares on or after the date of this release in public trading on First North or otherwise.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Next Games

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IPs. The Company's latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, is based on Netflix's hit 80s horror drama series.

Information for shareholders and holders of Stock Options in the United States

Shareholders and holders of Stock Options in the United States are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Next Games is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.

The Tender Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares and stock options of Next Games, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided by Rule 14d-1(d) ("Tier II Exemption") under the Exchange Act, and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer settlement procedures, withdrawal and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies. The Tender Offer is made to the shareholders and holders of Stock Options resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders and holders of Stock Options to whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this announcement, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders and holders of Stock Options on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to other shareholders or holders of Stock Options.

The Offeror, its affiliates and affiliates of its financial adviser may purchase or arrange to purchase securities of Next Games in compliance with Finnish law if certain conditions are satisfied. These restrictions include the following, among others: (i) such purchases cannot occur in the U.S., (ii) to the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information must be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Next Games and holders of Stock Options of such information, and (iii) the consideration in the Tender Offer must be increased to match any consideration paid outside of the Tender Offer.

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Tender Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. shareholder or holder of Stock Options may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each shareholder or holder of Stock Options is urged to consult its independent professional advisers immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer.

It may be difficult for shareholders or holders of Stock Options to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since Next Games is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction and some or all of its respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Shareholders or holders of Stock Options may not be able to sue Next Games or its respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel Next Games and its respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

