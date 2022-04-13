MappedSwap Is Giving Away More Than 800,000 MST This April

HONG KONG, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MappedSwap is launching a promotional campaign from April 13th - May 12th. During that period, they plan to give more than 800,000 MST in total as well as provide referral and staking rebates in MST to users. The global cryptocurrency market is experiencing an unprecedented boom. The market is at $2 trillion dollars and growing.
MappedSwap also has plans to lower the barrier to entry for new users and referrers to earn MST during this campaign period while attracting users to leverage 10x margin trading function to boost trading and earning possibilities. Participants will also hope to cast a larger net through referrals, by sharing their very own referral code to their audiences to improve individual earnings.
Making an entrance into this market is MappedSwap Protocol, a decentralized, on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange built on Eurus Blockchain, a layer-one, decentralized and secure inter-transfer network based on Ethereum side-chain.
To put this growth into perspective, one of the key objectives of April's campaign is to attract users to keep staking to earn more MST. To earn MST, users have to either trade, stake or refer. When the referred trade, the user will earn MST. Cast a larger net through referrals by sharing your very own referral code to your audiences to improve your very own earnings.
To the uninitiated, Decentralized exchanges (DEX) are a type of crypto exchange designed to permit direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions to take place online, securely between 2 existing user wallets. All these without the need for an intermediary. Hence, on MappedSwap, users can swap, earn, and build on the leading decentralized crypto trading protocol. MappedSwap allows users to earn up to 80% stake and referral rewards. MappedSwap is a by invite-only stake and referral online protocol, if you do not have a referral code, all you need to do is to trade or stake in MappedSwap to get one.
MappedSwap provides its users with this freedom, and an exciting array of DEX services. MappedSwap was designed with the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry, and provide its users with exceptional experiences with its unique selling points, which includes:
- Leverage the difference using up to 10x loan to trade and return the loan within the hour before loan interest kicks in!
- Enjoy one of the lowest slippage tolerance of less than 0.1% across the blockchain industry.
- High liquidity of 3 Billion USD for a major trading pair, BTC/USD.
- Utilize the 2-second speedy transactions on Eurus.
Additionally, all new users get free 0.1 EUN that covers about 100 free transactions on Eurus networks. This applies to only new wallet addresses connected through MappedSwap to help users trade and stake for free.
For more information on MappedSwap and April Campaign:
More than 800,000 MST campaign: https://www.mappedswap.io/promotion
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mappedswap
Telegram: https://t.me/mappedswapofficial
Media Contact
Company: MappedSwap
Contact: Gerald Chan
Email: pr@mappedswap.io
Website: https://www.mappedswap.io
SOURCE: MappedSwap
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.