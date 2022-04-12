Top Performances from Tonight's Episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share and Post

– Canada's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, with catch-up available on Citytv.com and Citytv Now –
TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight's episode include:
- Trish hit the Golden Buzzer for Theo & Mila (Oakville, ON) whose acro gymnastics routine and partner trust stunned the judges
- Kardinal called singer Kellie Loder (St. John's, NFLD) a ‘megastar' after their authenticity shone through in their unique rendition of "To Make You Feel My Love"
- Howie praised the comedy of Graham Chittenden (Brantford, ON), with Lilly calling him a phenomenal storyteller
- Pole artist Matt Ryan (Montréal, QC) wowed the judges with his artistry and strength, even getting Howie on stage to try out the apparatus
- Singer and pianist Simone Soman (Waterdown, ON) performed a powerful cover of "Angel" giving the musician, who has been blind since birth, a standing ovation
Cédrick & Manu – Dancers
Gatineau, QC
Graham Chittenden – Comedian
Brantford, ON
Check Out Graham Chittenden's Performance HERE
Kai Marks – Dancer
Mississauga, ON
Check Out Kai Marks' Performance HERE
Kellie Loder – Singer
St. John's, NFLD
Check Out Kellie Loder's Performance HERE
Matt Ryan – Pole Artist
Montréal, QC
Check Out Matt Ryan's Performance HERE
Men of Klub Kave – Dance Troupe
Toronto, ON
Michael Daniels – Singer
Kelowna, BC
Check Out Michael Daniels' Performance HERE
Sean & Alana – Hand-to-Hand Acrobatics
Vancouver, BC
Simone Soman – Singer
Waterdown, ON
Check Out Simone Soman's Performance HERE
Theo & Mila – Acro Gymnastics
Oakville, ON
Check Out Theo & Mila's Performance HERE
Canada's Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.
Canada's Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.
