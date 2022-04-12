Interfor to Sell Acorn Specialty Sawmill in British Columbia

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") IFP announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its Acorn specialty sawmill located near Vancouver, British Columbia ("B.C.") (the "Mill") to an affiliate of San Industries Ltd. (the "San Group").
The Mill is located on an approximately 30-acre leased site on the Fraser River in Delta, B.C. The Mill was built in 1963 and was acquired by Interfor in 2001 from Primex Forest Products. The Mill specializes in producing lumber squares for the traditional Japanese home market and most of the production is exported to Asia. The Mill has a two-shift rated capacity of approximately 140 million board feet per year, but has been operating on a one-shift basis for many years. The Mill produced 56 million board feet of lumber in 2021, representing approximately 2% of Interfor's total company-wide production in 2021.
San Group is a privately held, B.C. based forest products company, with primary and value-added lumber manufacturing operations in Port Alberni and Langley, B.C. The San Group intends to continue operating the Mill.
The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information in this release, include but are not limited to, statements regarding production capacity, future plans, regulatory approvals and the expected closing date, and other relevant factors. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this report include the fulfilment of the conditions to completing the transaction described in this release. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of 4.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
Investor Contacts:
Rick Pozzebon, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804
Mike Mackay, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy
(604) 689-6846
Media Contact:
Svetlana Kayumova, Manager, Corporate Affairs
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.