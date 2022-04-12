Northland Power Announces Its First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") NPI announces it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.
Conference call details:
|Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
|Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
|Phone Number:
|Toll free (North America):
|(833) 693-0550
|Toll free (International):
|(661) 407-1589
|Conference ID:
|7157118
The call will also be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and may be accessed on northlandpower.com.
For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com on May 12, 2022.
ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER
Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0GW (net 2.6GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14GW of potential capacity.
Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.
For further information contact:
Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com
northlandpower.com
