Experts Reveal How to Protect Decking From Autumn Weather Conditions

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most homeowners know that decking takes a bit of tender loving care to keep it in the best possible condition, especially in the wetter, colder months of the year. Softwoods - a leading provider of pergolas, decks and more - reveal their top tips for protecting and maintaining a deck as Australia heads into autumn.

According to Softwoods, prevention is the key to keeping a deck safe and in good condition. Get a jump on issues before they even arise; the outdoor building expert recommends sweeping regularly, trimming any shrubs and plants that are growing over the decking, cleaning food stains and bird droppings off as soon as they're spotted, raking up fallen leaves and regularly moving potted plants around instead of keeping them in just one spot. Things like furniture and a dog's long nails can cause damage to a deck - if possible, try to mitigate the risks of these items scratching the decking by trimming pets' nails and picking up furniture to move it instead of dragging it.

While most deck owners know to apply deck protection to a new deck, many don't realise that reapplication is required approximately once a year. As a general rule of thumb, the more expensive the deck protection product, the higher the quality, and thus the longer it will last. However, Softwoods assures homeowners that there's no need to splash out on an ultra-expensive deck protectant - as long as it is being reapplied around once a year, it should offer adequate protection against rain, rot and other damage. To get the most out of any deck protectant, Softwoods says the deck needs to be clean and completely dry. Choose the warmest day possible to seal a deck - this will ensure the protectant dries quickly and doesn't leave a sticky mess for days afterwards.

With just a little bit of effort, particularly during colder weather, decking can stay looking as good as new for years to come. For more information about decking, pergolas, carports and more, get in touch with Softwoods today.

CONTACT SOFTWOODS - (08) 8346 1499

Related Images











Image 1: Decking, Pergola, in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment